Devin Neal carries KU to upset of Buffs, CU’s playoff hopes dashed

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI—The No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes defense failed them on Saturday, and thus Coach Prime’s College Football Playoff and Big 12 bubble have likely burst as the Kansas Jayhawks pulled a 37-21 upset.

Colorado got the big plays from their stars with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter dragging the Buffs back into the game from an early 17-0 hole. Despite cutting the lead to 23-21 in the second half, the CU defense allowed two straight Devin Neal plunges to seal the win.

Neal earned those touchdowns, powering the Kansas offense for 207 yards on the ground and 80 yards receiving, combining for four touchdowns. The Jayhawks had nearly as many yards at halftime as Colorado allows per game. But the Buffaloes holding the Jayhawks to three field goals in the middle of the game kept Colorado alive. Unfortunately for the black and gold, the streak ended and the number that matters is seven. The Buffs defense allowed the ‘Hawks to score on the first seven drives with the eight being KU running out the clock.

Neal exploded for 51 yards on a pass in the flat for the game’s first score. It set the tone for the Jayhawks, who chewed the clock and marched down the field. Hunter answered back with a 51-yard catch himself, soaring out a bubble screen for the Buffs first score and cutting the count to 17-7. Then Sanders dropped a pass in the bucket to Drelon Miller to chop Kansas down to 20-14, but a late-half drive for the Jayhawks added an important third field goal.

Colorado came out of the break with a long kick return that was supplemented by Hunter burning a corner for a perfect Sanders toss. But that’s as close as Colorado would come after that extra point made KU’s lead just two. Back-to-back Jayhawks drives of 10 and 14 plays of 80 and 70 yards ended by Neal and eating nearly 13 minutes of clock ended Colorado’s day. The Buffaloes drive between was a three-and-out that included a bad spot costing Colorado a new set of downs. And then in fourth quarter garbage time, the Buffaloes came up short of the end zone with their lone drive of the final period.

A testament to how good Kansas was supposed to be and how much their season soured, they became the first losing team in FBS history to win three straight games against ranked opponents. But as strong as the Jayhawks were, the Buffaloes defensive struggles and some poorly timed offensive mistakes busted Colorado’s bubble.

Now CU will have to beat Oklahoma State next week and get a lot of help both in conference and around the country to achieve their goals—otherwise, it’s likely a third-straight trip to the Alamo Bowl.