CU’s Shedeur Sanders thought big hit by KU’s Dean Miller was dirty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI—The Colorado Buffaloes’ biggest dreams were dashed on Saturday night and it’s largely because of the team’s defense’s inability to stop Devin Neal.

Now the team is fighting and needs to get some help to get back into the Big 12 Title picture. But for now, the focus on some Colorado fans’ minds is the health of Shedeur Sanders, who was drilled with a giant hit in the second quarter of the loss against Kansas. Sanders stayed in the game and stayed his well-performing self though the hit went viral. Especially because there was not a foul called when possibly two or three separate flags could’ve flown. Some asked for roughing the passer, others asked for targeting or a late hit.

Dean Miller walloped Sanders on a first down at midfield. The pass was incomplete but the play was called back.

“I just don’t know how that’s legal overall,” Sanders said after the game. “It is what it is. There were a couple plays like that.”

The play ended up not mattering much for Colorado as Sanders hit Drelon Miller for a touchdown later in the drive.

Sanders threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 29 passing. He also took the ball down and ran for another 26. It was a solid day for Sanders, and Travis Hunter got in on the action for another 125 yards receiving. The offense was a little lackluster at times but the stars shined. It was really the defense that hurt Colorado, though this hit on Sanders that he called dirty will be talked about for some time.