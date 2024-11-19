Deion Sanders shoots down rumors he might leave Colorado

Could CU head coach Deion Sanders leave Colorado this offseason?

It seems like everyone and their brother is speculating it might happen, including Michael Irvin on Tuesday who heavily suggested Coach Prime and his son Shedeur Sanders could be a package deal to the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Deion himself had his weekly press conference on Tuesday, and did his best to shoot down those rumors.

He didn’t much care for the question, but it’s a valid one given all the chatter that’s going on right now.

“You gonna talk like that with my AD (Rick George) in here? That’s so disrespectful. You gonna talk about me going somewhere with my AD in here? Yeah, they mentioned us with a lot of other stuff before we started winning,” Deion Sanders said.

The Buffs are indeed winning, sitting with an 8-2 overall record including a 6-1 mark in the Big 12. They’re tied atop the standings with BYU, and control their own destiny for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Ironically enough, if Colorado does make it the title contest, the game will be played at “Jerry’s World” in Dallas, home of the Cowboys. The owner of that franchise, Jerry Jones, could very well make a run at Coach Prime this winter.

“Hold on one sec. I’m happy where I am, man. I’m good. I got a kickstand down,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m resting. I’m good, I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do. Next question.”

That should settle things down, for now, but this conversation isn’t going anyway anytime soon. Deion Sanders has done a marvelous job at CU, and you can bet college and pro teams around the country will be clamoring for his services next season.

Now it’s the job of Rick George to hopefully keep Coach Prime in Boulder for years to come.