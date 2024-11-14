Adam Schefter says Coach Prime to the NFL is plausible

A week of the ESPN machine pushing Deion Sanders to the NFL now has a very credible voice suggesting the possibility as insider Adam Schefter now believes the notion to be plausible.

Schefter noted on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday that there is likely a team high enough to be able to draft Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will also be in the market for a head coach. After a few seasons at Jackson State turning around that program and then doing the same in Boulder, Coach Prime is a hot commodity both for performance and his brand. Quite possibly the most famous active football coach across the sport and he just so happens to have what many experts project to be the top quarterback in this year’s coming NFL Draft class.

Some teams may welcome the circus of attention the Sanders family brings, especially when it comes with a history of collegiate turnarounds—so why not in the NFL, for a franchise struggling? Heck, would a major market like Dallas or New York even want the family’s full playbook?

“Is there a team out there that’s in a position to get Shedeur Sanders that also wants to go and get Deion Sanders,” Schefter asked on ESPN Tuesday. “Maybe it’ll happen, maybe it won’t. It’s fun to think and talk about.”

.@AdamSchefter and @danorlovsky7 break down the teams that could draft Shedeur Sanders and attract Deion Sanders as the next HC 👀 pic.twitter.com/5i56s6IKbH — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 14, 2024

Many believe Sanders will leave Boulder after this year with both of his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders exiting for the NFL Draft. And Prime’s son by claim Travis Hunter is also expected to depart and become a top pro selection. It would make sense that Dad, who is the only person to ever coach Shedeur, would go back to the NFL too.

But Prime has said over and over that he believes his future in Boulder. Even more strongly he has suggested that he would not coach in the NFL because pro athletes aren’t as coachable as students. If Prime ditched Boulder, and the few years left on his deal to go back to the pros where he dominated as a player, he would be going back on his words. Though it wouldn’t be the first time a coach, or even he has had a change of heart.

It’s all speculation at this point but somebody as tied in as Schefter suggesting this as a possibility indicates there’s likely real interest from NFL teams to hire Coach Prime.