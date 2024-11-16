CU Buffs make easy work of Utes, stay on Big 12 Title Game path

BOULDER—The No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes defense dominated from the opening kick until the closing buzzer and it’s because of that unit’s efforts that the Utah Utes go back across the Rockies losers 49-24.

The score doesn’t even tell the whole story of how good the Buffs defense, and at times special teams, was. Six of Utah’s 24 points came directly off of Colorado turnovers deep in their own territory where former Buffaloes kicker Cole Becker sailed it through for the visitors. The Utes, who were expected to be one of the better teams in the Big 12 have dealt with serious injury issues this season, particularly to their quarterbacks. On Saturday their gunslinger was fourth-stringer and Denver Broncos backup Zach Wilson’s little brother Isaac Wilson. The freshman looked lost against Robert Livingston’s group, who tagged the Utes for four turnovers, four sacks and nine tackles for a loss. Colorado’s special teams got in on the fun with a blocked punt and another punt taken back 76 yards for a touchdown by LaJohntay Wester. And the Buffs defense, which stifled early, sealed it late with an interception and a strip sack.

Despite an early turnover on offense, Colorado worked off of the defense’s strong game to get a multi-score lead early that the Buffaloes never relinquished. And while the offense looked rough, they did drop 42 on the Big 12’s top-scoring defense.

The Utes didn’t really get much going until their eighth drive right before halftime which resulted in a field goal. Then there was an interception by the Buffs on number nine, who scored one play later on a big Isaiah Augustave run to take a commanding 28-9 lead. Then Utes had their longest drive to that point, holding the ball for eight plays butendingd in a punt. Pinning the Buffs against their own goal line—CU was quickly three-and-out punting back to the Utes. As it turns out, Utah had finally softened up Colorado’s defense, Wilson connected on a 40-yard pass for a one-play 11th drive going for a score. It was the first time Travis Hunter had allowed a touchdown all season.

Hunter had his moments though, with an interception off of a Preston Hodge pass breakup earlier in the contest. He also set up Colorado’s third touchdown by making a spectacular fourth-down catch, and the Buffaloes scored a play later.

That little gasp around the break was all the Utes managed. After allowing the touchdown Hunter had a nice grab but still never really got it going on offense. He finished with five catches for 55 yards on offense and took a five yard rush into the end zone late asa well. Another one of his snags set up a 47-yard touchdown catch by Drelon Miller. That turned out to be huge because the Utes got an octopus to bring the score back to an 11-point CU lead. And they followed it up by forcing a fumble at midfield for a chance to do damage late. Though it was one more turnover by CU’s defense, this one an interception by DJ McKinney, that sealed the contest. Miller added another big late catch to finish with 108 yards, stepping up for the injured Jimmy Horn Jr.

Shedeur Sanders had an up-and-down day. His first pass of the contest was picked. He finished with 340 yards and three touchdowns. Colorado struggled for much of the game on third downs and aside from the one big Augustave rush, the Buffaloes didn’t have much of a ground game.

Colorado still controls their own destiny in the Big 12 and if the season ended today they would match up against BYU in the conference title game. Yet, the Buffaloes have two more games left: a road contest in Kansas City against the Jayhawks and a Black Friday hosting Oklahoma State.