Avs share some good (and not so good) updates on key players

Avs head coach Jared Bednar had three key updates on Monday, two of which are good news, and one not so much.

Fans are constantly wondering about the status of Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

The good news is Lehkonen practiced in full on Monday, is off IR and will make his season debut on Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken. Lehkonen had shoulder surgery this offseason that found a significant amount of damage (it’s fixed), but he needed the first month of the season to continue rehabbing and get ready to go.

Nichushkin, who’s still serving the last few days of a six-month suspension, was cleared to practice with Colorado on Monday. Reporters spotted him on the ice and Bednar said Nichushkin should make his season debut on Nov. 15 against the Capitals. He remains in Phase 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program but is apparently progressing well. Nichushkin was suspended May 13, hours before Game 4 of a second-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars.

Meanwhile on Landeskog, there isn’t much to share. And that’s quite frankly not where anyone hoped we’d be in early November. It sounds like he’s been off the ice but in the gym, as he continues to recover from a cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee.

Bednar says Landeskog has had some “time off the ice” when I asked. Said he’s starting to feel better in the gym. Still no timeline for him. — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) November 4, 2024

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess if Landeskog is a realistic option for the Avs either this season or ever again. Landeskog did say this summer it’s a matter of “when, not if” — but perhaps he’s had a setback or this is just taking longer than people hoped.

Regardless, we have dates to circle for both Lehkonen and Nichushkin and that’s big news. The 5-7-0 Avalanche need all the help they can get, as health has been a big reason for their slow start to this season.