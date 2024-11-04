Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avs share some good (and not so good) updates on key players

Nov 4, 2024, 4:21 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Avs head coach Jared Bednar had three key updates on Monday, two of which are good news, and one not so much.

Fans are constantly wondering about the status of Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

The good news is Lehkonen practiced in full on Monday, is off IR and will make his season debut on Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken. Lehkonen had shoulder surgery this offseason that found a significant amount of damage (it’s fixed), but he needed the first month of the season to continue rehabbing and get ready to go.

Nichushkin, who’s still serving the last few days of a six-month suspension, was cleared to practice with Colorado on Monday. Reporters spotted him on the ice and Bednar said Nichushkin should make his season debut on Nov. 15 against the Capitals. He remains in Phase 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program but is apparently progressing well. Nichushkin was suspended May 13, hours before Game 4 of a second-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars.

Meanwhile on Landeskog, there isn’t much to share. And that’s quite frankly not where anyone hoped we’d be in early November. It sounds like he’s been off the ice but in the gym, as he continues to recover from a cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess if Landeskog is a realistic option for the Avs either this season or ever again. Landeskog did say this summer it’s a matter of “when, not if” — but perhaps he’s had a setback or this is just taking longer than people hoped.

Regardless, we have dates to circle for both Lehkonen and Nichushkin and that’s big news. The 5-7-0 Avalanche need all the help they can get, as health has been a big reason for their slow start to this season.

Avalanche

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar named NHL’s best player in first month of the season

The NHL announced Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar as the "First Star" of October as the league returned to action for the 2024-25 season

3 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin Avalanche...

Will Petersen

The return of Valeri Nichushkin to the Avalanche is coming quickly

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar provided the positive update, saying Valeri Nichushkin could practice with the team in a matter of days

4 days ago

Ross Colton Avalanche's leading goal-scorer...

Will Petersen

Avalanche’s leading goal-scorer has a broken foot, out many weeks

Jared Bednar announced the unfortunate news on Wednesday, saying Ross Colton has a broken foot and is expected to miss six to eight weeks

5 days ago

Kaapo Kahkonen Avalanche goalie...

Will Petersen

Avalanche officially have third goalie after Georgiev struggles again

The Avalanche announced goalie Kaapo Kahkonen is finished with his conditioning assignment with the Eagles and is slated to join the pro team

6 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon presents Nikola Jokic with his MVP trophy

Two weeks after Nikola Jokic presented Nathan MacKinnon with his Hart Trophy, MacKinnon presented Jokic with his NBA MVP award

9 days ago

Justus Annunen Avalanche goalie...

Will Petersen

It sure appears like the Avalanche have a new No. 1 goalie

Justus Annunen will make his third straight start as the Avalanche goalie, per multiple reporters on the ground in Salt Lake City

11 days ago

Avs share some good (and not so good) updates on key players