Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog gives best update yet on his injury

Aug 21, 2024, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog provided the best news yet about his injury recovery on Wednesday.

Landeskog was playing in the BMW Championship Pro-Am at Castle Pines ahead of the PGA Tour event there this weekend. Landeskog walked all 18 holes, a good sign for his surgically repaired knee that caused him to miss the last two full NHL seasons.

Landeskog continues to rehab a knee that went under cartilage transplant surgery in May of 2023, the latest in a number of procedures. And. when he met with the media in May of 2024, Landeskog announced he wasn’t retiring, but didn’t have a firm timeline on getting back. He said half jokingly it’d be some time between mid-September and April.

Well, now Landeskog is doubling down on that, saying there’s not much doubt in his mind he’ll play in the NHL again.

The Denver Post’s Corey Masisak reports Landeskog will meet with the team to come up with a plan before training camp opens next month. Masisak also tweeted that Landeskog “told at least one fan on the course he’ll definitely play this year – not sure if it’s Game 1 or 10 or 20.”

This is all great news for the captain, who hasn’t skated in a game since the Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup in June of 2022 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

It’s been a long road back, but it feels like Landeskog is as close as ever. He also showed his golf game is still strong, sinking a nice putt on Wednesday in front of one of his playing partners in Avalanche owner Josh Kroenke.

Avalanche

Oliver Kylington #58 of the Calgary Flames brings the puck down the ice against Pierre-Edouard Bell...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche add notable depth to their defense

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they have signed Oliver Kylington to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million for the coming season

16 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Report: Mikko Rantanen contract extension with Avalanche “close”

Avs superstar Mikko Rantanen is entering the final year of his contract, but a new deal is close, reports Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports

1 month ago

Dan Hinote...

Will Petersen

Dan Hinote is back with a new role in the Avalanche organization

Dan Hinote has been named the associate head coach of the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche's AHL affiliate in Loveland

1 month ago

Nikola Jokic Nuggets champions title...

Will Petersen

It’ll be a failure if Nuggets, Avalanche get one title each in this era

We can't watch MVPs Nikola Jokic and Nathan MacKinnon hang it up without at least another title each; one is special, two gets you remembered

1 month ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon robbed at ESPYS, doesn’t win best NHL player

The best NHL player was never revealed on Thursday night at the ESPYS, but it finally came out on Friday and Nathan MacKinnon didn't win

1 month ago

Avalanche Stars celebration...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche are still a top-5 team in the NHL, according to ESPN

Ahead of the Avalanche in ESPN's "way-too-early" Power Rankings for the 2024-25 season are the Panthers, Oilers, Stars and Rangers

1 month ago

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog gives best update yet on his injury