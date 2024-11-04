The Denver Broncos trade Baron Browning before the deadline

The Denver Broncos have made a trade before Tuesday’s deadline, sending pass-rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos will get a sixth-round pick in return for Browning, per multiple reports.

The Denver Broncos trading edge rusher Baron Browning to the Cardinals for a 6th round pick, per sources.

Arizona has been combing the market for the position. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 4, 2024

Browning is set to be a free agent this offseason, so Sean Payton and George Paton felt it was best to get some value for him before he left next spring for nothing in return. With a 5-4 record, many hoped the Broncos would be “buyers” before the trade deadline, and that could still happen, but for now this is a subtraction and not an addition.

Browning had high hopes coming out of Ohio State in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but never lived up to his potential. He showed flashes, but missed multiple games with different injuries in each of his four NFL seasons.

This year, Baron Browning has appeared in just five games, notching zero sacks and only seven tackles. The emergence of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper (who the Broncos extended shortly before trading Browning) and Jonah Elliss probably made Payton and Paton comfortable moving on.

The NFL trade deadline is at 2:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday, so we’ll see if the Broncos do anything else in the next 24 hours. For now, Payton has said “Superman” isn’t walking through that door.

(Update 12:42 p.m.) –

In addition to the three pass-rushers mentioned above, 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis says Drew Sanders could be back soon. He’s been out since April with a torn Achilles.

One reason for moving Baron Browning was OLB Drew Sanders close to returning from PUP with Achilles injury. Broncos also like OLB Deondra Tillman and have OLB Andrew Farmer on practice squad. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) November 4, 2024