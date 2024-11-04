Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The Denver Broncos trade Baron Browning before the deadline

Nov 4, 2024, 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:56 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have made a trade before Tuesday’s deadline, sending pass-rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos will get a sixth-round pick in return for Browning, per multiple reports.

Browning is set to be a free agent this offseason, so Sean Payton and George Paton felt it was best to get some value for him before he left next spring for nothing in return. With a 5-4 record, many hoped the Broncos would be “buyers” before the trade deadline, and that could still happen, but for now this is a subtraction and not an addition.

Browning had high hopes coming out of Ohio State in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but never lived up to his potential. He showed flashes, but missed multiple games with different injuries in each of his four NFL seasons.

This year, Baron Browning has appeared in just five games, notching zero sacks and only seven tackles. The emergence of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper (who the Broncos extended shortly before trading Browning) and Jonah Elliss probably made Payton and Paton comfortable moving on.

The NFL trade deadline is at 2:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday, so we’ll see if the Broncos do anything else in the next 24 hours. For now, Payton has said “Superman” isn’t walking through that door.

(Update 12:42 p.m.) –

In addition to the three pass-rushers mentioned above, 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis says Drew Sanders could be back soon. He’s been out since April with a torn Achilles.

Broncos

Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper...

Andrew Mason

Broncos agree on four-year extension with Jonathon Cooper

Jonathan Cooper will be with the Broncos for the next four years after signing a contract extension this weekend.

6 minutes ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton trade deadline...

Andrew Mason

Payton on trade deadline: ‘Superman’s not walking in’

The Broncos will keep their ears open in advance of Tuesday's trade deadline, but their focus is on themselves.

1 hour ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Rolling the dice on fourth downs backfired on the Broncos

Looking to keep drives alive, Sean Payton went for it on fourth down multiple times against the Ravens, a strategy that backfired badly

6 hours ago

David Njoku...

Cecil Lammey

Sunday’s loss shows why the Broncos need to make a deadline move

With a playoff berth still very much in play, the Broncos can't sit idly by at the trade deadline; they need to get Bo Nix another weapon

6 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos...

James Merilatt

The Broncos loss in Baltimore doesn’t change anything

Despite laying an egg against the Ravens, nothing has changed for the Broncos; they're still on track for a playoff berth this season

9 hours ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

How the Broncos game plan showed they have a ways to go

Sean Payton knew that if he played the Ravens straight up, the Broncos were doomed, so he had to take risks that mostly backfired.

19 hours ago

The Denver Broncos trade Baron Browning before the deadline