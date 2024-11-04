Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos agree on four-year extension with Jonathon Cooper

Nov 4, 2024, 12:50 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Jonathon Cooper had done enough to warrant being a long-term part of the Broncos. And over the weekend, he got his due reward — and a contract that makes him a core component of the team going forward.

Cooper signed a massive 4-year extension over the weekend. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move. The contract gives Cooper $33 million in guarantees and could be worth up to $60 million.

The $15-million average annual value is a fair contract for Cooper, who doesn’t yet have a double-digit sack season to his name but has established himself as one of the NFL’s most consistent all-around edge rushers. Stout against the run with the ability to close on an opposing quarterback in the pass rush, Cooper gradually worked his way into an every-down role and cemented his hold on a starting slot during his four seasons with the Broncos.

He’s also established himself as one of the Broncos’ core locker-room leaders.

JONATHON COOPER IS THE THIRD MEMBER OF THE 2021 DRAFT CLASS TO SIGN A LONG-TERM EXTENSION

The decision to extend Jonathon Cooper comes in the wake of of the Broncos wrapping up long-term deals with Quinn Meinerz and Pat Surtain II during the summer months. Cooper, like Meinerz and Surtain, was a part of the 2021 draft class that kicked off the George Paton era.

Unlike the 2022 and 2023 draft classes, Paton had a full deck of draft cards from which to draw. Surtain and Meinerz came aboard with first- and third-round choices, respectively.

Cooper, on the other hand, was a seventh-round pick. But he came with a catch: After a solid career at Ohio State — one that was comparable to that of Browning –, Cooper only fell in the draft due to a heart condition, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, that resulted in an irregular heartbeat.

He underwent multiple procedures — including three in the in the month after the Broncos drafted him — but was cleared to play.

And from an explosive rookie preseason onward, the Broncos have reaped the rewards. Now, with this contract, Cooper will reap some of his own.

Broncos

Baron Browning...

Will Petersen

The Denver Broncos trade Baron Browning before the deadline

The Broncos will get a sixth-round pick in return for Baron Browning, per multiple reports, as he never quite lived up to his potential

6 hours ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton trade deadline...

Andrew Mason

Payton on trade deadline: ‘Superman’s not walking in’

The Broncos will keep their ears open in advance of Tuesday's trade deadline, but their focus is on themselves.

7 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Rolling the dice on fourth downs backfired on the Broncos

Looking to keep drives alive, Sean Payton went for it on fourth down multiple times against the Ravens, a strategy that backfired badly

11 hours ago

David Njoku...

Cecil Lammey

Sunday’s loss shows why the Broncos need to make a deadline move

With a playoff berth still very much in play, the Broncos can't sit idly by at the trade deadline; they need to get Bo Nix another weapon

12 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos...

James Merilatt

The Broncos loss in Baltimore doesn’t change anything

Despite laying an egg against the Ravens, nothing has changed for the Broncos; they're still on track for a playoff berth this season

15 hours ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

How the Broncos game plan showed they have a ways to go

Sean Payton knew that if he played the Ravens straight up, the Broncos were doomed, so he had to take risks that mostly backfired.

1 day ago

Broncos agree on four-year extension with Jonathon Cooper