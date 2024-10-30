Close
BRONCOS

Broncos safety Turner-Yell practices for first time in 10 months

Oct 30, 2024, 2:25 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Delarrin Turner-Yell, the clock has started.

The third-year safety practiced Wednesday, going through paces on the field for the first time since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on New Year’s Eve of last year against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos now have 21 days to evaluate Turner-Yell and decide whether to activate him from the physically-unable-to-perform list or shut him down for the season. Turner-Yell was one of two players placed on the PUP list at the dawn of the regular season; linebacker Drew Sanders, who tore an Achilles tendon during an April workout, is the other.

Turner-Yell was a core special-teamer for the Broncos last year. He played 71 percent of the special-teams snaps in 2023, which placed him third on the team. He also started a pair of games at safety in Weeks 3 and 4.

While Turner-Yell returned to the field, fellow safety P.J. Locke remained sidelined. Locke suffered a thumb injury last week and has not practiced since Oct. 23.

Devon Key did not officially start for Locke, as the Broncos opened in a 3-cornerback, single-high safety set. But Key quickly checked into last Sunday’s game and played 56 snaps in the 28-14 win.

