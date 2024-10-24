P.J. Locke not on the practice field for the Broncos on Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — P.J. Locke was the only member of the Denver Broncos 53-player roster not on the field when the team began practice Thursday in advance of its game with the Carolina Panthers.

The starting safety, who was listed as limited on Wednesday’s status report due to a thumb injury, was not seen as the Broncos began going through their practice paces.

Locke leads the Broncos in defensive snaps played so far this season.

If Locke cannot play Sunday, Devon Key would likely be the next man up. Key made the Broncos’ primary roster this year after spending the previous three seasons on the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and, in 2023, the Broncos.

Key has played 35 defensive snaps so far this season and notched a sack of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during Denver’s 26-7 win at Tampa Bay in Week 3. He is also a core special-teamer, ranking fourth on the Broncos roster in special-teams snaps with 119 through seven games. He trails only Tremon Smith, Michael Burton and Justin Strnad in that statistic.

Meanwhile, cornerback Pat Surtain II practiced for a second-consecutive day. Surtain returned to practice Wednesday after missing last week while in the NFL’s post-concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach also was back at practice after sitting out Wednesday’s work due to an illness.