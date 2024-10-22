Deion Sanders has good news about Travis Hunter’s health

Colorado Buffaloes do-it-all star Travis Hunter has left each of the team’s last two games due to injury, but Deion Sanders has the Heisman candidate not only playing on Saturday but getting more run.

Hunter first suffered a bump in the first half against Kansas State. He went to the locker room and did not return to the game with what looked to be shoulder pain, though his actual injury hasn’t been shared. Hunter was expected to play a week later and did against Arizona but was limited and he again sat the second half as the Buffs worked on a blowout.

But with the Buffs back at home on the verge of bowl eligibility for just the second time in a full season since 2007, Hunter’s availability could be huge against the fellow 5-2 Cincinnati Bearcats. Hunter had climbed to second in the Heisman race before suffering his lumps because of his all-around play. He’s been Colorado’s top receiver at 51 catches for 604 yards with six touchdowns. At the same time, adding two interceptions, 18 tackles and a forced fumble on defense.

“Travis is better than last week,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “I think he’ll have more productivity because he’s feeling much better than last week. As you could just tell with his little giddyup and the way he goes about life, a little more pep in his step today.”

The Buffs offense struggled in the second half against the Wildcats as they lost four wide receivers to injury including Hunter in the contest. A week later, both Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. who were banged up and limited. LaJohntay Wester stepped up for eight catches and 127 yards while Will Sheppard and Drelon Miller each caught a touchdown pass as the Buffs piled on 34 points on the road. The defense was again great too, but Arizona’s been struggling whereas Cincinnati has been surging—emphasizing Hunter’s quick return to full health.

“I think he did some conditioning today for sure to make sure he’s on point with his conditioning because he never tires and we want to keep that what it is, but I think he will certainly contribute a lot more than he did a week ago because he’s healthier,” Sanders said.

Hunter is still very much alive in the Heisman race because he plays more than any other guy in the nation but he’ll need to return to making big-time plays sooner than later if he’s going to take home college football’s greatest individual honor.