Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders has good news about Travis Hunter’s health

Oct 22, 2024, 2:41 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Buffaloes do-it-all star Travis Hunter has left each of the team’s last two games due to injury, but Deion Sanders has the Heisman candidate not only playing on Saturday but getting more run.

Hunter first suffered a bump in the first half against Kansas State. He went to the locker room and did not return to the game with what looked to be shoulder pain, though his actual injury hasn’t been shared. Hunter was expected to play a week later and did against Arizona but was limited and he again sat the second half as the Buffs worked on a blowout.

But with the Buffs back at home on the verge of bowl eligibility for just the second time in a full season since 2007, Hunter’s availability could be huge against the fellow 5-2 Cincinnati Bearcats. Hunter had climbed to second in the Heisman race before suffering his lumps because of his all-around play. He’s been Colorado’s top receiver at 51 catches for 604 yards with six touchdowns. At the same time, adding two interceptions, 18 tackles and a forced fumble on defense.

“Travis is better than last week,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “I think he’ll have more productivity because he’s feeling much better than last week. As you could just tell with his little giddyup and the way he goes about life, a little more pep in his step today.”

The Buffs offense struggled in the second half against the Wildcats as they lost four wide receivers to injury  including Hunter in the contest. A week later, both Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. who were banged up and limited. LaJohntay Wester stepped up for eight catches and 127 yards while Will Sheppard and Drelon Miller each caught a touchdown pass as the Buffs piled on 34 points on the road. The defense was again great too, but Arizona’s been struggling whereas Cincinnati has been surging—emphasizing Hunter’s quick return to full health.

“I think he did some conditioning today for sure to make sure he’s on point with his conditioning because he never tires and we want to keep that what it is, but I think he will certainly contribute a lot more than he did a week ago because he’s healthier,” Sanders said.

Hunter is still very much alive in the Heisman race because he plays more than any other guy in the nation but he’ll need to return to making big-time plays sooner than later if he’s going to take home college football’s greatest individual honor.

Buffs

Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes lines up during the first half of the NCA...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter exits early as CU Buffs roll the Wildcats in the desert

The CU Buffs quickly jumped out to a two-touchdown lead and never looked back, beating the Arizona Wildcats

3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 tosses the ball to Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs stars go one and two in latest ESPN mock NFL Draft

Colorado could make history this spring at the NFL Draft, and if ESPN's latest scenario plays out Buffaloes will be selected No. 1 and No. 2

6 days ago

BOULDER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 12: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on during the fir...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime expects Travis Hunter’s return right away

The Buffs dodged awful news on Tuesday, with Deion Sanders sharing that the team expects Travis Hunter to return to action this week

7 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes is tackled by Antione Jackson #7 of the UCF Knights in ...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds take big hit after suffering injury

Heisman odds shifted again this past weekend with the biggest faller being last week's biggest riser—Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

8 days ago

Deion Sanders and son Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders also thought Buffs’ final play should have been a PI

Many in the crowd at Folsom Field and plenty more watching on ESPN felt the Colorado Buffaloes should have been afforded another opportunity before the buzzer

10 days ago

Shilo Sanders horrible per Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Prime gets brutally honest about his son’s game against KSU

The Buffs defense has come alive in recent weeks, showing that the team was gritty as well as flashy but Shilo Sanders had a horrible game

10 days ago

Deion Sanders has good news about Travis Hunter’s health