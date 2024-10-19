Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Travis Hunter exits early as CU Buffs roll the Wildcats in the desert

Oct 19, 2024, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm

Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes lines up during the first half of the NCA...

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Arizona Wildcats started the game with a surprise onside kick that the Colorado Buffaloes recovered and from that point forward it seemed both teams knew who would win on Saturday.

The Buffs quickly jumped out to a two-touchdown lead and never looked back, beating the ‘Cats 34-7. The Big 12 battle was a huge one for CU, who likely needs to win out and get some help in order to reach the conference’s championship game. Arizona, which was once-ranked and features a standout quarterback-wide receiver pairing, has now dropped three games in a row as their season begins to fade. But rise is what the Buffaloes are doing, now winning their last three road games and on the verge of bowl eligibility with a 5-2 record.

CU played a more complete game on offense, picking up 150 yards on the ground, led by Isaiah Augustave . Maybe not a ton of work but an improvement for the Buffs who entered Saturday as the fourth-worst rushing offense in the country at 63 yards a game. Couple the better ground game with 250 and two touchdowns through the air on the arm of Shedeur Sanders (with Ryan Staubb getting some work in garbage time) and the Buffaloes made light work of the banged up Wildcats defense.

The one negative from Colorado’s win is that Travis Hunter again left the contest early with an injury. The superstar gunning for the Heisman has had his chances hurt by two straight games where he hasn’t played in the second half. More importantly for CU, the Buffs will need Hunter to star again soon if the team is going to reach their postseason aspirations.

Even before Hunter left the game around halftime and didn’t come back out in pads, he had only played 13 of the team’s 31 defense snaps. Hunter was on the field for 41 on offense and with him banged up, it was LaJohntay Wester stepping up. The transfer wideout notched eight catches for 127 yards. But Colorado’s two passing touchdowns went to Will Sheppard and Drelon Miller.

Colorado’s defense only allowing seven points was the fewest of the Coach Prime era, and it was the second time this season an opponent at home has scored fewer than 10 points (Colorado State scored nine.)  The Buffs defensive success on Saturday was built on getting after QB Noah Fifita to the tune of seven sacks. With the gunslinger hit so often there wasn’t much of a chance to get the ball to soon-to-be first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. And with the team tailing their run game was never really a factor plus the Buffs also tallied eight tackles for a loss. The snowball effect was Fifita running around for his life and Colorado shutting down Arizona and the Buffaloes forcing three turnovers of the Wildcats.

The Buffaloes are back home next week, hosting Cincinnati. The Bearcats also improved to 5-2 this weekend, beating Arizona State 24-14 earlier on Saturday. Cincinnati is 3-1 thus far in their second season of Big 12 action—setting up a somewhat surprising big conference battle in Boulder on Saturday night—given both teams were selected to finish 11th or worst in the conference in the preseason media poll. Of note, Colorado’s next road opponent, the previously unbeaten Texas Tech lost on Saturday—which was some of the help the Buffaloes needed.

Buffs

Shedeur Sanders #2 tosses the ball to Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs stars go one and two in latest ESPN mock NFL Draft

Colorado could make history this spring at the NFL Draft, and if ESPN's latest scenario plays out Buffaloes will be selected No. 1 and No. 2

3 days ago

BOULDER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 12: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on during the fir...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime expects Travis Hunter’s return right away

The Buffs dodged awful news on Tuesday, with Deion Sanders sharing that the team expects Travis Hunter to return to action this week

4 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes is tackled by Antione Jackson #7 of the UCF Knights in ...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds take big hit after suffering injury

Heisman odds shifted again this past weekend with the biggest faller being last week's biggest riser—Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

5 days ago

Deion Sanders and son Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders also thought Buffs’ final play should have been a PI

Many in the crowd at Folsom Field and plenty more watching on ESPN felt the Colorado Buffaloes should have been afforded another opportunity before the buzzer

7 days ago

Shilo Sanders horrible per Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Prime gets brutally honest about his son’s game against KSU

The Buffs defense has come alive in recent weeks, showing that the team was gritty as well as flashy but Shilo Sanders had a horrible game

7 days ago

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up befor...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs fall short to Kansas State in rollercoaster Big 12 finish

The Colorado Buffaloes finally faced a ranked foe on Saturday and the Kansas State Wildcats manhandled Deion Sanders' team

7 days ago

Travis Hunter exits early as CU Buffs roll the Wildcats in the desert