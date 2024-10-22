Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avs captain Landeskog fires back at fan who tells him to retire

Oct 22, 2024, 12:11 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog is starting to hear some of the noise.

But he’s not going away anytime soon.

Landeskog fired back at a fan on social media on Tuesday who suggested he should retire. The Colorado Avalanche captain hasn’t played in the NHL since the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in the summer of 2022, as he’s undergone multiple knee surgeries including a cartilage transplant in May of 2023.

Here’s the interaction, with Landeskog’s comment receiving several more “likes” than the fan’s suggestion.

In one sense, you like Landeskog clapping back. He doesn’t want to retire and still thinks he can play good hockey and help the Avs win. Landeskog said this summer it’s a matter of “when not if” he can return to NHL action.

On the other hand, is it a good look for the leader of the team to have rabbit ears? People are going to say stuff on the Internet, and sometimes it’s better just to ignore it.

Regardless, Landeskog knows that some Avalanche fans are growing a little impatient. Colorado’s 0-4 start to the season didn’t help matters, but they’ve since won two games in a row to get to 2-4 with four points.

Reinforcements should be coming sooner rather than later in the form of Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews and others.

And in the meantime, it sounds like Landeskog has no intentions of retiring. It’s something he’s happy to make perfectly clear.

Avalanche

Fans arrive for the Denver Nuggets against the Los Angels Lakers during game two of the Western Con...

Jake Shapiro

Denver City Council approves KSE’s big changes for Ball Arena site

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets will play in downtown Denver through 2050 — but not necessarily at Ball Arena

19 hours ago

Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the Colorado Avalanche tends goal against Boston Bruins in the first peri...

Jake Shapiro

History says Avs slow start seriously hampers playoff chances

The Avs are one of just two teams that have yet to get a point in the standings and the future for the winless team looks bleak

4 days ago

Jonathan Drouin #27 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche get more bad news on a key forward, not close to return

Jonathan Drouin has missed the last three games for the Avalanche after suffering an upper-body injury in the team's Opening Night loss

5 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche plays against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudenti...

Jake Shapiro

There’s another positive sign for Gabriel Landeskog’s Avs return

Any Avalanche fans hoping to see Gabriel Landeskog take the ice again soon may take solace in Monday's news that Lonzo Ball will return

8 days ago

Alexandar Georgiev Avalanche goalie...

Will Petersen

Avalanche have goalie problem as Georgiev benched again in loss

For the second time this year, and in his only two starts, Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev was pulled early by head coach Jared Bednar

10 days ago

Nikola Jokic Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

NBA MVP Jokic presents NHL MVP MacKinnon with Hart Trophy

The reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic presented the reigning NHL MVP Nathan Mackinnon with the Hart Trophy, and the crowd in Denver exploded

10 days ago

Avs captain Landeskog fires back at fan who tells him to retire