BRONCOS

Broncos won’t have arguably the NFL’s best defender on Thursday

Oct 16, 2024, 2:57 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

To no one’s surprise, the Denver Broncos will play without perhaps the best defender in the NFL on Thursday night in New Orleans.

That became official on Wednesday afternoon, when the Broncos ruled Pat Surtain II out for the contest against the Saints. Surtain suffered a concussion against the Los Angeles Chargers on the first defensive snap of the game last Sunday, and the turnaround was simply too quick for him to realistically get back on the field.

Surtain left with trainers grabbing his head early in the first quarter and quickly made his way to the locker room after a stop in the blue medical tent. The Broncos deemed him out for the day shortly after.

And without PS2 on the field, things didn’t go well for Denver’s defense. Vance Joseph’s group simply couldn’t get a stop on third-down, as the Chargers went 11-18 on the afternoon. The result was the Broncos being down 23-0 after three quarters and basically out of the game.

Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert completed 21-34 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown. It wasn’t an insane day from Herbert, but he made the completions when he needed them, hitting nine different receivers in the process.

Of course Surtain has been special this year, consistently locking down the opposing team’s top wide receiver and returning a 100-yard pick-six against the Raiders that completely swung the momentum. It was eventually a 34-18 Broncos win, but if Surtain didn’t do what he did, they could’ve been down 17-3.

The good news is both cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian are off the injury report and good to go against the Saints. Levi Wallace should step in for Surtain, like he did against the Chargers.

Elsewhere, Mike McGlinchey and Baron Browning are both questionable. They both had 21-day IR windows activated to return this week. McGlinchey could help a beat up offensive line, while Browning could add another element to the pass rush.

Denver will face rookie QB Spencer Rattler for New Orleans, making just his second NFL start. They should hopefully find a way to win, but they’ll have do it without Surtain on Thursday night.

Luckily, the Saints are very injured on offense, perhaps lessening the blow of PS2 missing the game.

Broncos

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown reception with Rashid Shaheed #22 ...

Jake Shapiro

Saints will be without their two top wide receivers against Broncos

The New Orleans Saints had already taken a massive hit to their passing game but there was even more bad news for the black and gold

4 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix says again coaches know best when it comes to fast start

Sean Payton might have compared Bo Nix to Ferris Bueller after their sideline spat, but Nix isn't questioning authority like Ferris might

1 day ago

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton warned Bo Nix that the NFL game isn’t like college

Sean Payton wanted to make it clear to Bo Nix that each week in the NFL is a challenge; there are no cupcakes on the schedule like college

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

The Russell Wilson era in Pittsburgh might start this Sunday night

Despite a 4-2 start that has them atop the AFC North, Mike Tomlin is looking to jumpstart Pittsburgh's offense, which could mean a QB change

1 day ago

Denver Broncos fans homefield advantage...

Will Petersen

The Broncos homefield advantage has disappeared, and that’s sad

The Broncos are 28-33 at home since the beginning of the 2017 season, an extremely depressing stat and something that needs to be fixed fast

2 days ago

Sean Payton New Orleans...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton not expecting “warm fuzzies” in return to New Orleans

"I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of flowers and warm fuzzies for yours truly," Sean Payton said of returning to New Orleans this week

2 days ago

