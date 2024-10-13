Broncos lose Surtain to concussion on first defensive snap

DENVER — Pat Surtain II didn’t last long Sunday.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback and highest-paid defensive player in Broncos history left after hitting the ground hard following a collision with Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Surtain was subsequently ruled out with a concussion.

With a short week headed into Thursday night’s game with New Orleans, the Broncos now face the prospect of being without Surtain until their Week 8 game against Carolina, given the nature of the NFL’s post-concussion protocol and the ability to pass through various stages of it.

Surtain jogged off the field after being evaluated by Broncos medical personnel, but was holding his helmet immediately after rising following the collision. He went to the blue medical tent on the sideline, and subsequently headed for the Broncos locker room.

The Broncos announced that Surtain was being evaluated pursuant with the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Ja’Quan McMillian replaced Surtain as an outside cornerback on base-package downs. When the Broncos went into their nickel alignment, McMillian moved to his usual slot corner spot, with Levi Wallace aligning in Surtain’s spot.

At the same time Surtain was examined following the collision, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh also left the sideline flanked by team medical personnel. The team said he left due to an illness.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over on the sideline until Harbaugh returned for the Chargers’ second possession.

The Chargers scored on their first two possessions after Surtain left the game, marching to a short-field 3 points immediately after his injury, then driving 83 yards in 6 plays to a 38-yard Justin Herbert-to-Kimani Vidal touchdown pass, giving the Chargers a double-digit lead just 10:01 into the contest.