Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos lose Surtain to concussion on first defensive snap

Oct 13, 2024, 2:33 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Pat Surtain II didn’t last long Sunday.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback and highest-paid defensive player in Broncos history left after hitting the ground hard following a collision with Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Surtain was subsequently ruled out with a concussion.

With a short week headed into Thursday night’s game with New Orleans, the Broncos now face the prospect of being without Surtain until their Week 8 game against Carolina, given the nature of the NFL’s post-concussion protocol and the ability to pass through various stages of it.

Surtain jogged off the field after being evaluated by Broncos medical personnel, but was holding his helmet immediately after rising following the collision. He went to the blue medical tent on the sideline, and subsequently headed for the Broncos locker room.

The Broncos announced that Surtain was being evaluated pursuant with the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Ja’Quan McMillian replaced Surtain as an outside cornerback on base-package downs. When the Broncos went into their nickel alignment, McMillian moved to his usual slot corner spot, with Levi Wallace aligning in Surtain’s spot.

At the same time Surtain was examined following the collision, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh also left the sideline flanked by team medical personnel. The team said he left due to an illness.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over on the sideline until Harbaugh returned for the Chargers’ second possession.

The Chargers scored on their first two possessions after Surtain left the game, marching to a short-field 3 points immediately after his injury, then driving 83 yards in 6 plays to a 38-yard Justin Herbert-to-Kimani Vidal touchdown pass, giving the Chargers a double-digit lead just 10:01 into the contest.

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton admits offense got going too late in frustrating loss

Sean Payton was brutally honest about the Broncos scoring all 16 of their points in the fourth quarter; the Chargers defense backed off

2 minutes ago

Broncos TE Lucas Krull...

Andrew Mason

Lucas Krull, Devaughn Vele among Broncos actives for Week 6

Tight end Lucas Krull will get a second-straight shot to show what he can do, while Devaughn Vele returns to the lineup.

5 hours ago

Lucas Krull...

Andrew Mason

Broncos tight ends trying to get untracked

The Broncos tight ends were the NFL's least productive from a pass-catching standpoint last year, and that hasn't changed in 2024.

14 hours ago

Broncos Luke Wattenberg and Josh Reynolds...

Andrew Mason

Broncos place two starters on injured reserve

Center Luke Wattenberg and wide receiver Josh Reynolds both landed on injured reserve Saturday, leaving the Broncos mining their depth.

1 day ago

Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

Audric Estimé returns from injured reserve for Broncos

Audric Estimé will return to the lineup, as the Broncos activated him from injured reserve following four weeks out with an ankle injury.

1 day ago

Alex Forsyth and Matt Peart...

Andrew Mason

The replacements: Broncos have Alex Forsyth, Matt Peart ready to go

The Broncos will likely be counting on Alex Forsyth and Matt Peart to come through as they step in on a battered offensive line.

1 day ago

Broncos lose Surtain to concussion on first defensive snap