Pat Surtain II may have just saved Broncos with a 100-yard pick-six

Oct 6, 2024, 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:13 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II may have just saved his team’s chances against the Las Vegas Raiders with a 100-yard pick-six.

It’s the second longest interception return for a touchdown in Broncos history, and Surtain’s heroics took a game that looked like it was about to be 17-3 Raiders to a 10-10 tie.

Here’s the moment that Empower Field at Mile High went absolutely crazy.

Surtain read the eyes of Raiders QB Gardner Minshew, picked him off and let his legs do the rest. A flag on the play was picked up and the touchdown stood.

With the Broncos in their 1977 throwback uniforms, it’s a memorable moment for Surtain. Now Denver just needs to pull out the win.

