Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Audric Estimé returns from injured reserve for Broncos

Oct 12, 2024, 2:53 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Audric Estimé is good to go.

The Denver Broncos activated the rookie running back from injured reserve on Saturday, bringing him back after four weeks in which the Broncos cycled through a pair of running backs in the No. 3 role.

Estimé, who gained 14 yards on a pair of carries in Week 1 but also lost a fumble, suffered an ankle injury in the season opener. Denver elevated Tyler Badie from the practice squad for the following two games, then promoted Badie to the 53-player roster after a strong performance in Week 3 at Tampa Bay.

But Badie landed on injured reserve last week following a back injury suffered against the New York Jets that led to some frightening moments on the sideline after he fell to the ground, causing him to be placed on a backboard and removed from MetLife Stadium via cart.

With both Badie and Estimé down last week, the Broncos activated Blake Watson last week after deactivating him for Weeks 1-4. But the University of Memphis product played just two snaps — one on offense and another on special teams — did not see a carry as the Broncos continue to focus on his practice-field development.

Estimé is one of two players on injured reserve who practiced this week. Third-year cornerback Damarri Mathis was the other, taking part in all three days of work.

Players on injured reserve who resume practicing have a 21-day window in which to practice before the team must make a decision as to whether to recall them from injured reserve. Each team can recall eight players from injured reserve during a season.

With Audric Estimé back on the 53-player roster, the Broncos have seven injured-reserve recalls left and 11 more games remaining after this week. But first-teamers Mike McGlinchey and Baron Browning are also on injured reserve and both could be poised to return in the coming weeks. They went on IR after being injured in the Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Broncos

Broncos Luke Wattenberg and Josh Reynolds...

Andrew Mason

Broncos place two starters on injured reserve

Center Luke Wattenberg and wide receiver Josh Reynolds both landed on injured reserve Saturday, leaving the Broncos mining their depth.

3 hours ago

Alex Forsyth and Matt Peart...

Andrew Mason

The replacements: Broncos have Alex Forsyth, Matt Peart ready to go

The Broncos will likely be counting on Alex Forsyth and Matt Peart to come through as they step in on a battered offensive line.

4 hours ago

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Josh Reynolds #11 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the...

Jake Shapiro

Josh Reynolds expected to miss time after surgery on finger

The Denver Broncos will likely be without one of their top wide receivers for a bit as Josh Reynolds had minor finger surgery this week

1 day ago

A.T. Perry...

Andrew Mason

A.T. Perry is ready to show his skills in a crowded Broncos receiver room

A.T. Perry is Sean Payton's type of receiver, and when New Orleans waived him to make room for Connor McGovern, the Broncos scooped him up.

2 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 31: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos stiff arms Derwin James ...

Jake Shapiro

The Broncos are home underdogs with sharps leaning to Chargers

The Broncos are winners of three straight but the money still isn't buying as the team are home underdogs for a matchup with the Chargers

2 days ago

Josh Reynolds...

Andrew Mason

Josh Reynolds, two O-linemen remain absent from practice

A hand injury sidelined Josh Reynolds for a second consecutive day as the Broncos continued prep work for the Chargers.

2 days ago

Audric Estimé returns from injured reserve for Broncos