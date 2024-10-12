Audric Estimé returns from injured reserve for Broncos

Audric Estimé is good to go.

The Denver Broncos activated the rookie running back from injured reserve on Saturday, bringing him back after four weeks in which the Broncos cycled through a pair of running backs in the No. 3 role.

Estimé, who gained 14 yards on a pair of carries in Week 1 but also lost a fumble, suffered an ankle injury in the season opener. Denver elevated Tyler Badie from the practice squad for the following two games, then promoted Badie to the 53-player roster after a strong performance in Week 3 at Tampa Bay.

But Badie landed on injured reserve last week following a back injury suffered against the New York Jets that led to some frightening moments on the sideline after he fell to the ground, causing him to be placed on a backboard and removed from MetLife Stadium via cart.

With both Badie and Estimé down last week, the Broncos activated Blake Watson last week after deactivating him for Weeks 1-4. But the University of Memphis product played just two snaps — one on offense and another on special teams — did not see a carry as the Broncos continue to focus on his practice-field development.

Estimé is one of two players on injured reserve who practiced this week. Third-year cornerback Damarri Mathis was the other, taking part in all three days of work.

Players on injured reserve who resume practicing have a 21-day window in which to practice before the team must make a decision as to whether to recall them from injured reserve. Each team can recall eight players from injured reserve during a season.

With Audric Estimé back on the 53-player roster, the Broncos have seven injured-reserve recalls left and 11 more games remaining after this week. But first-teamers Mike McGlinchey and Baron Browning are also on injured reserve and both could be poised to return in the coming weeks. They went on IR after being injured in the Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh.