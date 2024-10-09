Close
BRONCOS

Broncos practice without two O-linemen and WR Josh Reynolds

Oct 9, 2024, 2:28 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos offensive line has become one of the best units in football, withstanding the MCL sprain suffered by Mike McGlinchey and the offseason free-agent departure of Lloyd Cushenberry.

But the depth of that unit might be tested this week.

Denver opened its practice-field work for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers without right tackle Alex Palczewski and center Luke Wattenberg, both of whom left Sunday’s game with injuries. Palczewski suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Matt Peart relieved Palczewski for all but one play after he left the game Sunday, with Frank Crum handling one snap at right tackle after left tackle Garett Bolles went to the sideline for a single play. Peart swung over to Bolles’ vacated spot for that snap before returning to the right flank when Bolles returned.

Alex Forsyth replaced Wattenberg at center for the final 10 offensive snaps of Sunday’s game.

The Broncos made a pair of practice-squad moves Tuesday at the positions of Palczewski and Wattenberg, bringing back tackle Cam Fleming while adding center Dieter Eiselen. Fleming started 20 games over the last three seasons but was not brought back this offseason.

In addition to Palczewski and Wattenberg, wide receiver Josh Reynolds did not practice Wednesday. Reynolds saw limited practice work on the Wednesday practice in Weeks 3 and 4 and did not practice at all in the Wednesday leading up to Week 2 due to an Achilles issue. The Broncos listed him with a foot injury last week, but he saw full practice work all three days before the win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos also added two practice-squad wide receivers Tuesday, bringing back Kaden Davis while adding ex-Saints draft pick A.T. Perry. Perry turned heads at 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl practices before joining New Orleans as a sixth-round pick last year. He had 246 yards and 4 touchdowns on 18 receptions as a rookie but found himself on the Saints’ practice squad this year.

The newest Broncos all practiced Wednesday.

Denver also started the clock on returning running back Audric Estimé and Cornerback Damarri Mathis from injured reserve. Both practiced Wednesday. Estimé is eligible to return from injured reserve this weekend. Mathis became eligible last week, but did not practice.

Broncos practice without two O-linemen and WR Josh Reynolds