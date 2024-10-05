Broncos place Tyler Badie on injured reserve

Tyler Badie left the Denver Broncos’ Week 4 game on a cart and didn’t practice in the subsequent week. Thus, it came as no surprise when the team placed him on injured reserve Saturday, one day before they return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders while wearing throwback-inspired uniforms.

The move came one day after the team officially ruled out Badie for the game. Badie was the only member of the 53-player roster who did not practice at all this week.

The Missouri product suffered the back injury late in the first quarter last week when he absorbed a hit from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams after catching a short pass from Bo Nix. Badie rose and returned to the Broncos bench area after the collision, but subsequently fell to the ground, leading to immediate medical attention.

Broncos medical personnel strapped Badie to a backboard, on which he was lifted to a cart and whisked away from the field. The running back was able to return to Denver last Sunday night on commercial flight, as he underwent evaluation while the team boarded its Colorado-bound charter.

Badie led Broncos running backs in rushing yardage through the first three games and currently stands third on the team with 86 yards on 11 attempts, tied with Jaleel McLaughlin. Javonte Williams and Bo Nix are 1-2 in rushing yardage through four weeks.

There are now seven players on injured reserve for the Broncos: Badie, offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, edge rusher Baron Browning, running back Audric Estimé, cornerback Damarri Mathis, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and inside linebacker Alex Singleton. All but Browning and Singleton could return this season.