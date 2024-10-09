Broncos make a flurry of moves, including bringing back Cam Fleming

The Denver Broncos spent their Tuesday off day engaged in a furious series of comings and goings that appeared to be spurred primarily by injuries.

Promoted from the practice squad to the 53-player roster was linebacker Levelle Bailey, who was active the last two games as an elevation from the practice squad in the wake of Alex Singleton’s season-ending torn ACL.

The Broncos had a vacancy on the 53-player roster created by the back injury suffered by Tyler Badie, who officially landed on injured reserve last Saturday. Badie will miss at least four weeks due to the injury, suffered on a hit from Quincy Williams on Sep. 29 against the New York Jets.

Bailey’s promotion created a vacancy on the practice squad. Another spot on the practice squad opened up when offensive tackle Will Sherman landed on the practice squad/injured list.

Two more openings popped up on the practice squad arose when the Broncos released running back Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Quinton Newsome from the practice squad.

It’s worth noting that Ahmed and Newsome play positions featuring players eligible to return from injured reserve. Cornerback Damarri Mathis became eligible last week, while running back Audric Estimé is eligible to return this week.

With the four vacancies on the practice squad, the Broncos brought back tackle Cam Fleming while also adding center Dieter Eiselen and wide receivers Kaden Davis and A.T. Perry.

All acquisitions but that of Perry were official on the Tuesday transaction wire. Perry, who was a draft pick of the New Orleans Saints last week, was reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The additions of Fleming and Eiselen come after the Broncos lost players at each position to injury Sunday. Tackle Alex Palczewski and center Luke Wattenberg left the 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to injuries. Palczewski suffered a high-ankle sprain and was replaced by Matt Peart.