Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Alex Singleton still coming to grips with torn ACL

Oct 4, 2024, 6:32 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Alex Singleton still doesn’t know exactly how he tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Denver Broncos’ Week 3 win at Tampa Bay.

He knows it happened on the sixth play of the game.

“Freak thing. I don’t really know still if contact, non-contact, whatever,” the team captain said Friday just outside of the locker room.

“The play it happened, I was like, ‘Oh, I did something,'” Singleton added a moment later. “I didn’t know what it was, and then it went away. I didn’t feel it on the sideline, never felt it the rest of the game.”

Then he felt swelling in the knee.

“After the game, I kind of went in and was like, ‘Hey, can I get a sleeve for swelling?'” Singleton recalled. “I know I did something the 6th play of the game to my knee.'”

“And they were kind of amazed. They checked it right then. I think they knew. And I didn’t find out ’til that night, but then it swelled up pretty quick.”

Twelve days later …

“Yeah, it still blows my mind,” he said. “I was telling everyone today, I was like, ‘If this was Super bowl weekend, I would be playing. So it’s kind of, it’s [lousy] and it is what it is, and you just have to get ready for next year after you have the procedure.”

Somehow, Alex Singleton played 50 snaps on a knee with a torn ACL. Nearly two weeks later, with a surgery date of Oct. 15 fast approaching, one question remains: How was he able to do it?

He admitted that he wasn’t amazed by the feat.

“No, I think that’s more just my preparation and taking care of my body, the way I eat,” he said. “I do true movement, pilates-ish workouts and just the way I’ve trained.

“I wasn’t surprised that my quad and everything were kind of able to fit or cover up what was going on. And so, I’m thankful for that.”

WHAT COMES NEXT FOR ALEX SINGLETON

Singleton won’t play until next year. But he remains a defensive captain. As he awaits surgery, he remains a staple at practice and in the locker room. That will continue once he begins his rehabilitation later this month.

Cody Barton now wears the green dot and relays the defensive play calls. Justin Strnad started last Sunday, making his first defensive start in nearly three years.

Singleton, who has another year left on his contract, will be there for support. He won’t be practicing, but he won’t be far away, either.

“It’s huge just to be able to help,” Singleton said.

“Just to keep that cohesiveness, knowing that I’m their biggest supporter,” he added a moment later. “I think you never want to get hurt or have something happen, but for those guys, it’s huge. They get to play, they get to step up, they get to play bigger roles and to support that and be there for them and give them the knowledge that I have of the game to be able to use — I think is massive.”

But first he’ll have to get past his surgery. Two days after his ACL procedure, the Broncos will face the New Orleans Saints. That will be the first game for which Singleton isn’t around.

It’s then when the gravity of the situation will hit the veteran linebacker with the same force he dispenses on foes.

“It hasn’t fully hit me yet because I’ve been around, I haven’t missed anything,” he said. “I got to hobble around West Virginia and be with the guys, will be on the sideline the next two weeks, be at every practice, meeting.

“Then I think when I get surgery Oct. 15 and when they’re in New Orleans playing, I think that’ll be the first time. I’m like, ‘Damn, it’s over for this year.'”

And the real work will begin.

Broncos

Sean Payton Broncos Raiders October...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton knows October is going to be a big month for his team

"October is important in our league," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after practice Friday, as Denver looks to keep the momentum rolling

4 hours ago

Denver Broncos 1977 AFC Championship Game...

Andrew Mason

How the Broncos are taking their fans back to 1977

It's not just the uniforms, as the Broncos have already begun whisking their fans back to the age of disco and the Orange Crush.

15 hours ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter has really good news for Broncos fans that want him

The belle of college ball, Travis Hunter, will be one of the top picks in the coming NFL Draft and he likes the Broncos as a landing spot

1 day ago

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

Devaughn Vele moves past rib injury and waits for his next shot

Devaughn Vele is off the injury report, but he's still waiting for his chance to return after an 8-catch career-opening game.

1 day ago

Broncos midfield logo...

Will Petersen

In honor of 1977, Broncos won’t have a logo at midfield on Sunday

The Broncos announced plans for their field design against the Raiders, and it's going to feel like a trip back in time to nearly 50 years ago

1 day ago

Garett Bolles...

Andrew Mason

For Broncos like Garett Bolles, being 0-for-Las Vegas isn’t on their minds

The Broncos have never beaten the Raiders since their move to Las Vegas, but the team is trying not to get absorbed in the past.

2 days ago

Alex Singleton still coming to grips with torn ACL