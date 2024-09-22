Close
BUFFS

Travis Hunter has interesting perspective on two plays in CU’s win

Sep 22, 2024, 3:06 AM

Travis Hunter...

Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

BOULDER—Travis Hunter probably doesn’t make an all-time game-winning play if he didn’t first act as a decoy on Shedeur Sanders’ iconic game-tying Hail Mary.

Hunter, as per usual, did it all on Saturday. Not only becoming the first player in Colorado Buffaloes history to record five-straight 100-yard receiving games but adding a forced fumble on the goal line in overtime to be the first college player in at least two decades to notch both those things in one evening. Hunter starred with key tackles and 77 yards worth of catches on one second-half drive as the Buffs topped Baylor 38-31 in overtime.

None of Hunter’s night was that unusual for the two-way star, he just added a little clutch dazzle to his normally sparkingly play. And it’s the crunch time efforts that sparked just about everyone to amaze about him and utter Heisman.

But with two seconds and needing a touchdown from 43 yards away Sanders didn’t go to his best target—the quarterback actually ran away from Hunter and it was by design. The Buffs saw Baylor load up the right toward Hunter on the solo side both trying to stop the star player as well an easier scramble for the right-handed Sanders. This left the trips on Colorado’s wide side to get a good jump and by the time No. 2 launched from his backpedal there were four Buffs in the area to just five Bears—pretty good given the circumstance but not a shock to Hunter who thinks both like a wideout and a corner.

“I told Coach, let me go to the side by myself, because I know they have more people over there on me, and they give our guys on the backside a one-on-one opportunity, which they did,” Hunter explained after the game. “They did exactly what we thought. They had three people on me and everybody else backside had a one-on-one chance. So I just know sometimes you got to step back and let the team go ahead and play their role and let them come down with a good play. So I trusted the process. So at the end of the game, you can see, I mean, at the end of the play, you can see me already halfway over there because I’m expecting the ball to go over there already.”

Hunter’s suggestion allowed LaJohntay Wester to shine and in life and football—oftentimes things get paid back for a good deed.

After Colorado’s opening score to overtime, Baylor drove to the goal line where it was Hunter staring down the Baylor back on the edge of points. But no worry, he told his quarterback he would go get the ball back and he would prove anyone wrong who thought he couldn’t tackle. Heck, he was so chill about it his mouth guard wasn’t even all the way in yet as the back took the handoff.

“Just coach trusts me a lot. Defensive Coordinator, he trusts me a lot to go get the ball. I mean, Shedeur told me to go out there and get the ball. So I told him I got you, and I kept my word,” Hunter said. “I mean, I knew I had to tackle. You can see me putting in my mouthpiece late on the play, so I was already ready. I knew they were coming at me. They don’t think I could tackle, so I had to show him.”

Hunter nearly finished with more yards through the air—130—than the defense he leads allowed through the air—148—nevertheless he had as many receiving touchdowns in his Big 12 debut as the Bears did. Oh right, and he added three tackles and a game-winning defensive play.

