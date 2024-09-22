Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Shedeur Sanders buzzer-beater Hail Mary pushes Buffs to OT win

Sep 21, 2024, 9:53 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

BOULDER—The Colorado Buffaloes needed an actual miracle on Saturday night with the Baylor Bears having a win probability over 99% according to ESPN.

What Folsom Field saw—magic out of Shedeur Sanders ‘s arm. The star quarterback of the Buffs connected on a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown to LeJonty Wester as time expired—sending the game to overtime with the score even at 31. The Buffs won it in overtime 38-31. Travis Hunter forced a clutch fumble to end the game with the Bears looking to tie it.

How the Buffs even got there was crazy, as an earlier in the fourth quarter fourth down try required a Colorado timeout. The Buffaloes didn’t get it. Baylor would soon score a touchdown on the short field for their first points of the half and to take a lead.

On the ensuing CU drive, Sanders was sacked twice for 21 yards and the Buffs punted from their own end zone. The failed late drive set up Baylor with a short field after a third great return of the game. But Colorado’s defense again came through—pushing the Bears back and they were forced to kick a field goal for insurance which they missed. That would haunt as the Buffaloes took over on their own 35-yard line needing Sanders to take the punishment in order to move the ball—he did.

First getting some help with Travis Hunter getting interfered with then with some luck—as a teammate recovering his strip sack. And as the time ticked and Colorado had just one timeout—Sanders had to scramble for 18 yards eventually setting up Colorado with first and 10, no timeouts and on Baylor’s 43. Two incompletions, including a Will Sheppard drop set the Buffaloes up for needing 43 yards in two seconds.

A call was answered by Sanders and LaJohntay Wester.

Colorado went 25 yards in seven plays to take the lead in overtime with five rushes to punch it in for a lead. And then the defense held.

The Buffs are now 3-1 on the season. And Deion Sanders fever is once again storming the country.

Buffs

Travis Hunter...

Jake Shapiro

Social media goes nuts as Travis Hunter seals insane Buffs win

Shedeur Sanders tied it and Travis Hunter sealed it—as Colorado rode the back of a miracle comeback to beat Baylor on Saturday—and social media went wild

2 minutes ago

Shedeur Sanders handshake...

Will Petersen

Shedeur Sanders explains why no QB handshake in viral clip

"It felt like a lot of hate to me," Shedeur Sanders said of Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi's comments, and ultimately why he avoided the handshake

4 days ago

Travis Hunter award...

Will Petersen

Travis Hunter was brilliant on offense, and won a defensive award

Travis Hunter, who turned in another brilliant game and looks like a Heisman contender, was crowned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

5 days ago

Avery Morrow #25 of the Colorado State Rams runs with the ball during the second half against the C...

Jake Shapiro

Prime and Buffs slap back at the Rams after CSU decided to chirp

For two years in a row the Rocky Mountain Showdown became personal, and this time the CU Buffs left no question about who was the better team

7 days ago

Jimmy Horn Jr. #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes is tackled by Chris Jackson #0 of the Colorado State Ra...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs take advantage of CSU Rams mistakes in CU win

A Canvas Stadium record crowd watched the Colorado State Rams shoot themselves in the foot on Saturday, leading to a Colorado Buffaloes win

7 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CSU QB taunts Travis Hunter, he responds with Heisman-like game

After meeting Travis Hunter on the sideline Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi made a small gesture at the two-way star, it didn't end well for the QB

7 days ago

Shedeur Sanders buzzer-beater Hail Mary pushes Buffs to OT win