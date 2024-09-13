Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson does have some shot to play against the Broncos

Sep 13, 2024, 4:16 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson does have a shot to play on Sunday against his former team.

But it’s just that — a shot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers called Wilson “limited” in practice on Friday for a third straight day, and officially listed him as questionable for this weekend’s matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

Still, head coach Mike Tomlin sounded like a man who is leaning towards starting backup Justin Fields. Fields helped Pittsburgh beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 to open the season, but that came with six field goals on offense and no touchdowns.

“Starting is less so,” is the key quote from Tomlin, meaning even if Wilson is available against the Broncos, he’ll likely roll with Fields.

But here’s where things get interesting. Against the Falcons last week, Wilson was the team’s “emergency” third quarterback behind Fields and Kyle Allen. Per NFL rules, Wilson could only enter the game if Fields and Allen both got hurt, which is extremely unlikely.

What fans and media alike will be monitoring on Sunday is if Wilson is the backup, or once again the emergency QB. If he’s the No. 2 option, Tomlin could put him in the game at any moment. If not, it’d take two injuries.

Wilson won the QB battle in training camp with Fields, but not by much. He had to play in the Steelers third preseason game to earn the job. If Fields struggles against the Denver defense early, could Tomlin turn to Wilson for a spark? Perhaps.

Regardless, Broncos Country will be ready for Wilson’s return. Should he see the field, he’ll likely get booed loudly. Heck, he might even get booed on the sidelines.

Broncos

Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

Broncos rule rookie WR Devaughn Vele out for Week 2

Devaughn Vele won't play in Week 2 after sitting out the entire week of practice following a debut in which he led the Broncos in receptions.

54 minutes ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

In Week 1 film review, Bo Nix showed coaches a reason to believe

The debut of Bo Nix didn't go as the Broncos or the rookie QB wanted, but the way he responded gives coaches belief of better days to come.

14 hours ago

Von Miller...

Andrew Mason

Von Miller appears to be all the way back

Von Miller looks to be all the way back from a torn ACL after a sack-less 2023, posting his second sack in as many games to open this season.

19 hours ago

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles, others return; Devaughn Vele still sidelined

Devaughn Vele missed a second-straight day of practice due to a rib injury as the Broncos continued their prep work for the Steelers.

1 day ago

Russell WIlson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson being ‘strategic’ about availability for Denver game

Many in Broncos Country had Week 2 circled, not just for Denver's home-opener but as the return of Russell Wilson to Mile High

1 day ago

Quinn Meinerz...

Andrew Mason

For new Broncos captain Quinn Meinerz, Week 1 was a ‘wake-up call’

When looking for reasons why the Broncos lost Sunday, Quinn Meinerz, who recently signed a massive contract, turned to himself.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson does have some shot to play against the Broncos