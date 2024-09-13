Russell Wilson does have some shot to play against the Broncos

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson does have a shot to play on Sunday against his former team.

But it’s just that — a shot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers called Wilson “limited” in practice on Friday for a third straight day, and officially listed him as questionable for this weekend’s matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

Still, head coach Mike Tomlin sounded like a man who is leaning towards starting backup Justin Fields. Fields helped Pittsburgh beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 to open the season, but that came with six field goals on offense and no touchdowns.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tells reporters that the team is listing Russell Wilson (calf) as questionable for Sunday, but added: "If his availability is questionable, then starting is less so.” Sounds like another week of Justin Fields starting against the #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2024

“Starting is less so,” is the key quote from Tomlin, meaning even if Wilson is available against the Broncos, he’ll likely roll with Fields.

But here’s where things get interesting. Against the Falcons last week, Wilson was the team’s “emergency” third quarterback behind Fields and Kyle Allen. Per NFL rules, Wilson could only enter the game if Fields and Allen both got hurt, which is extremely unlikely.

What fans and media alike will be monitoring on Sunday is if Wilson is the backup, or once again the emergency QB. If he’s the No. 2 option, Tomlin could put him in the game at any moment. If not, it’d take two injuries.

Wilson won the QB battle in training camp with Fields, but not by much. He had to play in the Steelers third preseason game to earn the job. If Fields struggles against the Denver defense early, could Tomlin turn to Wilson for a spark? Perhaps.

Regardless, Broncos Country will be ready for Wilson’s return. Should he see the field, he’ll likely get booed loudly. Heck, he might even get booed on the sidelines.