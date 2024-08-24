Close
NFL

Russell Wilson hasn’t been named Steelers starter — but all signs point in his direction

Aug 24, 2024, 3:53 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Russell Wilson saw his fortunes improve during one series of work in his preseason finale with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seven days after a disastrous preseason debut in which he was sacked three times, the former Broncos quarterback started and drove the Pittsburgh offense to a touchdown on his first series against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon.

Wilson completed both of his passes for 26 yards — although the first pass resulted in a 6-yard loss to George Pickens. He found Pickens one snap later for 32 yards, setting up a 31-yard Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown scamper one play later to conclude the 4-play drive.

And with that run, Wilson’s work concluded. Justin Fields entered on the subsequent series, and took advantage of a short field to drive the Steelers 35 yards to a score. But Fields ended up absorbing two sacks before his day was complete.

The work of Russell Wilson came against a Detroit Lions side resting its starters en masse.

“I was ready to play however long Coach [Mike] Tomlin wanted me to,” Wilson said in a post-game press conference. “Whenever I came off to the sideline he just kind of gave me a ‘Hey, you’re done.'”

“We just needed results that were indicative of how we’ve worked,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin subsequently added that he would not make a decision as to whether Wilson or Fields would be the team’s Week 1 starter. Pittsburgh, of course, plays at Denver in Week 2 for the Broncos’ home opener.

“We’ll make a decision at the end of our work week,” Tomlin said.

All indications are that Russell Wilson will end up being the starter. Wilson occupied the No. 1 line on the depth chart when training camp began, and he started the last two games after recovering from a calf injury.

