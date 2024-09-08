Russell Wilson inactive for Steelers in Week 1

Whether Russell Wilson plays in his return to Denver next week is up in the air. But if he does, it will be his Pittsburgh Steelers debut.

That’s because the Steelers deactivated Wilson for their regular-season opener in Atlanta against the Falcons. Wilson will still be in uniform, but he will be the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Wilson had been dealing with a calf injury that limited him during Thursday’s practice. He publicly kept the door open for playing against the Falcons after Friday’s practice, but was officially listed as limited for the day.

Justin Fields, the former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears, will start in Wilson’s place. Wilson beat out Fields during a competition over the summer that saw the 13-year veteran quarterback miss practice time due to a calf problem.

Wilson has now missed at least one game to injury in three of the last four seasons, including his first Broncos season in 2022. That year, injuries kept him out of home games against the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.