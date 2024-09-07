Report: Jamal Murray and the Nuggets lock in massive extension

The Denver Nuggets and star point guard Jamal Murray have finally locked in a massive contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The deal had been a point of contention all summer, which stirred up all kinds of theories why it took so long to get done, but it’s now been inked.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender. pic.twitter.com/XDfBM4oX1Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 7, 2024

The move pairs Murray with the best player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic, for the prime of both of their careers. The duo won the 2023 NBA title together and made history in the process, when they both had triple-doubles in a game against the Miami Heat.

Murray had some memorable moments in the 2024 playoffs, hitting some iconic shots, but also struggled with his consistency. Murray finished just 40.2 percent from the field and scored 20.6 points per game. The postseason before, when he was Robin to Jokic’s Batman, Murray averaged 26.1 points and shot 47.3 percent from the field.

Murray then struggled for Team Canada in the Olympics over the summer, as his home country failed to medal. There were concerns about his conditioning, something GM Calvin Booth has been vocal about, and whether or not he was injured.

Still, the Nuggets felt good enough to give him his $208 million, as he and Jokic will pursue multiple championships together.

It’s a great day for Denver basketball fans, provided Murray returns to the form that made him special just 15 months ago.