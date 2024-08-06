Jamal Murray struggles as Canada sent home by host France

Jamal Murray’s slate of summer basketball has ended thanks to France, and the final game was much like his other appearances for Team Canada—a disappointment.

The Canadians will not get the chance to follow up their bronze at last summer’s FIBA World Cup with a medal in Paris as their Olympics run ended with an 82-73 wire-to-wire loss to host France.

Canada’s undersized roster struggled against France’s bigs led by NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. The Great White North’s tallest man and two-time NCAA Player of the Year, Zach Edey, got hurt in the NBA Summer League. But Edey’s absence wasn’t the team’s biggest issue, perhaps a struggling Murray was.

Murray again seemed less than his NBA Champion self, going 3-of-13 in the contest as he totaled just seven points, six rebounds and no assists. The Denver Nuggets guard’s story has been pretty much that this summer—looking diminished. Murray finished last season injured, dealing with bumps and bruises in the playoffs as the Nuggets went home earlier than expected. Still, the Nuggets want to give their star guard an extension this summer before the Blue Arrow enters the final year of his current deal. The max contract discussions have been interesting, to say the least, and they are expected to heat back up now that the Olympics are over. Will his poor form in these games or the playoffs impact his future in any way? Or will both sides remember where they were little more than 12 months ago when Murray was making history as the Nuggets won the title?

Jamal Murray in the Olympics: 6 Points Per Game

41.2% From 2 (7-of-17)

14.3% From 3 (2-of-14) A total negative for Canada. Just like he was for stretches of this past season for the Denver Nuggets. Doesn’t look at all like the same player he was before. pic.twitter.com/GtFjQg3tfI — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 6, 2024

For the Canadians, it was just an achievement to make the tournament after 24 years without being in the summer games, and still, the star-studded roster was a favorite for a medal and they’re going up after the quarterfinals.

They were favored to beat the French but the hosts got out to a big lead early in the game. Canada battled back to make it a two-possession game in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get closer.

France will play Germany for a spot in the Gold Medal Game against the winner of Serbia and likely Team USA.