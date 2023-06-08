Close
NUGGETS

Jokic and Murray make history in Nuggets huge Game 3 win

Jun 7, 2023, 9:28 PM | Updated: 10:30 pm

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray...

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

The Nuggets got a huge win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. After losing Game 2 on their home floor, Denver bounced back to regain home-court advantage in the series.

There were a lot of heroes in the win. But the team’s two best players were the biggest.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray made history. They became the first teammates in NBA history to record a triple-double in the Finals.

Only five times in NBA history has a player recorded a 30-20-10 triple-double in the playoffs. Jokic has three of the five. He’s the first to ever do so in the Finals.

Denver is two wins from winning their first title. The Nuggets are at that point because their two stars came up big in the biggest moment.

***

