Report: Broncos were offered third-round pick for Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton found his name dragged into the recent drama regarding San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the 49ers offered Denver a third-round pick for Sutton. That deal would have made San Francisco comfortable with dealing Aiyuk, and had the trade happened, the 49ers would have dealt Aiyuk to Pittsburgh.

But Denver declined the deal.

The 49ers only were willing to trade Brandon Aiyuk if they could get a top-flight WR to replace him. They offered a third-round pick to Denver for Courtland Sutton, and then would’ve dealt Aiyuk to the Steelers, but the Broncos declined the offer. So, he stays in SF. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2024

Trade rumors swirled in recent weeks as the Aiyuk-49ers contract standoff lingered.

Aiyuk agreed to terms on a new deal with the 49ers on Thursday — a 4-year, $120-million extension that ended the impasse between the defending NFC champions and their fifth-year wide receiver.

COURTLAND SUTTON HAS BEEN THE SUBJECT OF TRADE RUMORS BEFORE

Courtland Sutton was connected to some trade rumblings during Sean Payton’s first offseason as Broncos head coach, but nothing came of them. Sutton then proceeded to post a career high in touchdown receptions last season.

The Broncos and Sutton agreed to terms on a restructured deal that added incentives to his contract. That seemed to settle any lingering issues from his decision to stay away from organized team activities in May and early June.

Sutton returned to the practice field in time for mandatory minicamp, and then helped Jarrett Stidham organize throwing sessions for Broncos quarterbacks and skill-position players in Dallas last month.

With Tim Patrick no longer with the Broncos, the team will count on Sutton’s leadership in the wide-receiver room more than ever. And in this case, perhaps the best deal was the one not made.