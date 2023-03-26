Sean Payton makes a definitive statement about Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy

PHOENIX — As rumors continue to swirl regarding the Broncos trading their top two wide receivers last season, Sean Payton took a moment Sunday to try and squash them.

Speaking with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Sunday, Payton said, “We’re not trading those two players.”

Payton acknowledged that the Broncos have fielded calls from teams inquiring about the availability of Jeudy and Sutton. But he also has an idea as to why teams call.

“When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

Payton’s statement comes in the wake of a report in The Athletic citing “league sources” that the Broncos’ asking price for Jeudy and Sutton is “too high.” According to that report, other NFL teams question the consistency of Jeudy — who didn’t emerge as a consistent threat until the final six games of his third season — and the ability of Sutton to be a top-line receiver after scoring just 4 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Payton is expected to meet media Monday morning at the AFC Coaches Breakfast. Undoubtedly, the topic will rise again over the course of the question-and-answer session, which is expected to take 30 minutes.

But it’s unlikely he could make his view more clear than he did Sunday.

