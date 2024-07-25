Close
BRONCOS

Broncos give Courtland Sutton a chance to make more money

Jul 25, 2024, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:23 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton showed up on time to the team’s training camp on Wednesday, and now he’ll have a chance to make a little more money this season.

While Sutton had been clear he wanted a bump in pay from the team this offseason, it didn’t look like he was going to get it.

But apparently something changed in the last 48 hours, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting Sutton has indeed received a contract adjustment.

Sutton was set to make $13.6 million in 2024, but Pelissero says that can now be $15.2 million with these added incentives. 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis says the Broncos “sweetened” the incentives from $200,000 to $1.7 million, while not changing the base of Sutton’s contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reports the Broncos have added $1.5 million in potential incentives for Sutton. He’s coming off a 1o-touchdown season, which had him tied for fourth in the NFL in that department.

One would think if Sutton finds the end zone that many times again in 2024, he’ll earn this extra money. It could be tied to number of catches or yards gained as well.

The Broncos officially started camp on Wednesday with an “acclimation” practice, and are back on the field today. Fans can attend the first of 16 free practices, but will need a ticket, starting on Friday at Broncos Park.

And they’ll see a likely happier Courtland Sutton in action.

