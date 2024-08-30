Close
BUFFS

LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes are live-tweeting Buffs hype

Aug 29, 2024, 7:33 PM

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garop...

Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes hype machine rolls and their Thursday kickoff against North Dakota State University drew a lot of eyes, including some very famous ones.

Both LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes sent tweets about Shedeur Sanders in the first half of the Buffs’ season-opener. As the quarterback connected on his first five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including a video-game-like effort from Travis Hunter for the school’s first score of the fall.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee also was watching the game to see the black and gold take a lead.

North Dakota answered back with a touchdown to take a 10-7 lead. And then Sanders came back out to find Jimmy Horn Jr. over the middle for a 69-yard strike to give Colorado the lead back. That score, and beauty of a pass earned some emojis from three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.

The Bison extended up to a six-point lead as Sanders’ streak to start the season ended at seven-straight connections on his passes. NDSU would roll that lead into halftime at 20-17.

James has a relationship with Sanders. He and Hunter were courtside at a Nuggets-Lakers game and James talked with the two of them.

“Love y’all boys man,” James says to the duo.

“You got to send us your jersey, you got to get us right,” Sanders tells James.

“Aghhhhhhhhhhh!” Hunter exclaims at the end.

James also requested some of dad’s, Deion Sanders’, Nike shoes from the family in the past—saying he was a fan of the multi-sport star.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Mahomes has been tweeting about a Buffs season-opener as he was one of many who weighed in when Colorado stunned TCU last fall.

