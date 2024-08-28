Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton says getting rid of Tim Patrick was ‘extremely difficult’

Aug 28, 2024, 3:19 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos felt they were deep at wide receiver and knew their scraps might get picked off—and that’s what happened in the last few days with cuts around the league and former orange and blue players ending up around the NFL.

While that’s how the league works, longtime NFL coach and second-year leader of the Broncos pointed at one of the players on the outside looking in as a tough decision. And that was longtime Broncos player Tim Patrick, who was let go after being with the team since 2018.

“A number of our guys landed in different places now, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Detroit and I think, I think we knew that was going to be difficult,” Payton said on Wednesday. “So that’s it. I say this, it’s a good problem to have when you have that type of competition.”

Patrick quickly caught on with the Detriot Lions practice squad as he hopes to work his way back onto the NFL regular-season field. Patrick has not played a regular-season snap since earning a three-year, $30 million extension with Denver. In the past two training camps, he suffered a torn ACL in 2022 and then an Achilles injury last summer. That means Patrick didn’t play with Russell Wilson at all and had only seen time with Bo Nix in preseason. He looked good enough in the preseason to still be out on an NFL field after all that time off too. Patrick had 50-plus catches for 730-plus receiving yards and five-plus touchdowns in his last two seasons playing. Over his career Patrick has played in 55 games—all of the Broncos, he has 12 career touchdowns—11 of which came in his last two active seasons.

“That was obviously extremely difficult, the other night in that preseason game against Green Bay he made some plays,” Payton said. “I’ve watched his progress, his journey off of two seasons and the makeup and all the things that we look for. “We visited for a few minutes and I’m happy, because I know Dan Campbell well and I think the world of Tim and all of you who have covered him longer than I’ve coached him understand all the things he brings to the table, aside from just being on the field. So that was difficult.”

Patrick took a pay cut in the spring with the hopes of it helping him make the Broncos, that didn’t work out for him but he may catch on elsewhere.

Without Patrick, the Broncos WR group will be anchored by Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds and Marvin Mims Jr. The team also has rookies Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin on the roster with Michael Bandy, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and David Sills V being carried on the practice squad.

Payton again on Wednesday mentioned Vele as a possible comparison to Patrick. The two both joined the Broncos as undrafted free agents out of Utah and have a similar frame—so maybe the torch was passed.

Broncos

Marvin Mims...

James Merilatt

Talk of a deep wide receiver room in Denver is overblown

Mike Evans doesn't think the Broncos cast of wideouts is as good as many are saying, citing the holes and problems that still need addressed

6 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson named Steelers starter, on track to face Broncos

Russell Wilson is now firmly a collision course with a rematch with his old team. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson the team’s starter for its Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, officially ending a competition between the former Denver Broncos quarterback and Justin Fields that had been tilted toward Wilson throughout the […]

6 hours ago

Samaje Perine Broncos...

Will Petersen

Just like that, Samaje Perine joins the Broncos biggest nemesis

According to multiple reports, former Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine has landed with the Kansas City Chiefs

7 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos over 5.5...

Will Petersen

The public loves the Denver Broncos to go over 5.5 wins this year

John Ewing shared an interesting nugget on Wednesday morning, with 93 percent of folks thinking the Broncos over 5.5 wins is the play

7 hours ago

Broncos practice squad undrafted tracker...

DenverSports.com

Denver Broncos practice-squad tracker

Find out who will join the team by checking out the latest from the Denver Broncos practice-squad tracker at DenverSports.com.

8 hours ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton and owner Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

Why some surprising Broncos deadline moves actually weren’t

The Broncos kept some players that many didn't expect to make the roster ... but this actually keeps with a pattern established by Sean Payton last year.

16 hours ago

Sean Payton says getting rid of Tim Patrick was ‘extremely difficult’