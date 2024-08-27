Close
BRONCOS

It didn’t take long for wide receiver Tim Patrick to find a new home

Aug 27, 2024, 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

When the Broncos cut their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, one of the most-surprising names not to make the final list was Tim Patrick. The veteran wide receiver looked good in training camp and the preseason, bouncing back from injuries that cost him each of the last two seasons. But it wasn’t enough for Sean Payton and company to keep him, as Patrick wasn’t deemed one of Denver’s top-five wideouts.

One teams leftover is another team’s treasure, however. Just hours after final cuts were due to the league, Patrick found himself a new home.

According to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan’s own Cecil Lammey, the wide receiver is heading to a contender. And he’ll be replacing someone who beat him out for a spot on the Broncos final 53.

Last season, Josh Reynolds was a part of a Detroit team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. This year, he’s a part of Denver’s wide receiver room, creating a logjam that ultimately led to Patrick not making the cut.

In a crazy twist of the story, the two pass catchers have simply changed roles. Reynolds is a Bronco, while Patrick is reportedly about to become a Lion.

Initially, Patrick won’t be on Detroit’s active roster. As he gets acclimated to his new surroundings, the veteran will be on the Lions practice squad.

