Report: Broncos will make surprising move, ditch veteran WR

The Denver Broncos’ first big move in their wide receiver is a surprising one, the team will move on from longtime offensive weapon Tim Patrick.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos will work to trade Patrick and the team is generating interest. But George Paton, Sean Payton and other members of the team’s brass have decided to move on from Patrick, who has been with the Broncos since 2018.

Patrick has not played a regular-season snap since earning a three-year, $30 million extension. In the last two training camps, he suffered a torn ACL and then an Achilles injury last summer. That means Patrick didn’t play with Russell Wilson at all and had only seen time with Bo Nix in preseason. Patrick had 50-plus catches for 730-plus receiving yards and five-plus touchdowns in his last two seasons playing. Over his career Patrick has played in 55 games—all of the Broncos, he has 12 career touchdowns—11 of which came in his last two active seasons.

Patrick took a pay cut in the spring with the hopes of it helping him make the Broncos, that didn’t work out for him but he may catch on elsewhere.

Without Patrick, the Broncos WR group will be anchored by Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds and Marvin Mims Jr. The team has some more decisions to make with Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson and Devaughn Vele—the last of which, a rookie, likely played Patrick out of a job in orange and blue this preseason.

If Tim Patrick can be what he was in 2021 (big if!), many teams should be interested. Lions, Patriots both make a ton of sense imo. Steelers are also a good look: current WR coach Zach Azzanni was Patrick's WR coach for a few years in Denver https://t.co/xGYiKSbQkx — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 26, 2024

The NFL requires teams to get preseason rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday.