Denver Broncos cutdown tracker

It’s the worst time of the year: when teams must trim their roster from 90 players to 53.

In advance of the 2 p.m. MDT roster deadline Tuesday, the Broncos are making moves to pare their complement of players, which will be tracked here in the Broncos cutdown tracker.

The Broncos can name a 16-player practice squad on Wednesday — and it could possibly be 17 if they add an international player (e.g. tight end Thomas Yassmin, if the Broncos waive him).

The Broncos began making their decisions on Monday, one day after their preseason finale against Arizona. Here’s everyone we know right now.

Some of the players with which they part ways now are candidates to return Wednesday:

WAIVED:

RELEASED:

TRADE OR POTENTIAL RELEASE: