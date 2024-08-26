Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Denver Broncos cutdown tracker

Aug 26, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 3:21 pm

BY DENVERSPORTS.COM


Denver Sports

It’s the worst time of the year: when teams must trim their roster from 90 players to 53.

In advance of the 2 p.m. MDT roster deadline Tuesday, the Broncos are making moves to pare their complement of players, which will be tracked here in the Broncos cutdown tracker.

The Broncos can name a 16-player practice squad on Wednesday — and it could possibly be 17 if they add an international player (e.g. tight end Thomas Yassmin, if the Broncos waive him).

The Broncos began making their decisions on Monday, one day after their preseason finale against Arizona. Here’s everyone we know right now.

Some of the players with which they part ways now are candidates to return Wednesday:

DENVER BRONCOS CUTDOWN TRACKER

WAIVED:

RELEASED:

TRADE OR POTENTIAL RELEASE:

 

Broncos

Tim Patrick...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Broncos will make surprising move, ditch veteran WR

The Denver Broncos' first big move in their wide receiver is surprising, the team will move on from longtime offensive weapon Tim Patrick

16 minutes ago

Broncos RB Audric Estimé...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos talent-laden roster is going to make for tough decisions

Getting down to a final 53-man roster is never easy, but it'll be especially difficult this time around for a Broncos team loaded with talent

5 hours ago

Zach Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Was Sunday’s preseason finale a showcase for Zach Wilson?

The Broncos third-string quarterback carved up the Cardinals, providing plenty of examples that the former No. 2 overall pick can sling it

10 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

James Merilatt

Despite impressive preseason, the Broncos still have a fatal flaw

Everyone likes to talk about the Broncos running the football in order to protect Bo Nix, but Denver hasn't proven to be effective on the ground

11 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

Jarrett Stidham: ‘I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league’

Jarrett Stidham lost the quarterback derby to Bo Nix this summer, but he didn't lose any of his confidence.

14 hours ago

Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham found different things Sunday

Zach Wilson got all but one series as the Broncos concluded their preseason Sunday, and he looked fully in command.

17 hours ago

Denver Broncos cutdown tracker