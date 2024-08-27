The Broncos make a bit of a surprise cut at inside linebacker

The Denver Broncos have made a bit of a surprise cut at inside linebacker.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis says Jonas Griffith is not in the team’s plans for the 2024 season. He was waived on Tuesday, just about two hours before the Broncos and every NFL team have to be down to 53 players.

Surprise. Broncos have waived ILB Jonas Griffith per source. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 27, 2024

Griffith has fought injuries each of the last two years, and hasn’t played in an NFL game since November of 2022. Griffith tore his ACL during training camp in 2023, and was battling back to try to make the Broncos this season.

Most people thought he’d be on the team, perhaps even starting alongside Alex Singleton after Josey Jewell left in free agency. However, it appears Cody Barton has won the other inside linebacker job next to Singleton.

Justin Strnad also appears to have made the 53-man roster as a depth piece at the position, along with undrafted rookie Levelle Bailey. Bailey impressed during training camp and the preseason, and had a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Cardinals on Sunday.

You can follow all the Broncos roster moves here, as head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton continue making tough decisions while trimming their roster.