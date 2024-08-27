Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

TRAINING CAMP 2024

The Broncos make a bit of a surprise cut at inside linebacker

Aug 27, 2024, 12:18 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have made a bit of a surprise cut at inside linebacker.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis says Jonas Griffith is not in the team’s plans for the 2024 season. He was waived on Tuesday, just about two hours before the Broncos and every NFL team have to be down to 53 players.

Griffith has fought injuries each of the last two years, and hasn’t played in an NFL game since November of 2022. Griffith tore his ACL during training camp in 2023, and was battling back to try to make the Broncos this season.

Most people thought he’d be on the team, perhaps even starting alongside Alex Singleton after Josey Jewell left in free agency. However, it appears Cody Barton has won the other inside linebacker job next to Singleton.

Justin Strnad also appears to have made the 53-man roster as a depth piece at the position, along with undrafted rookie Levelle Bailey. Bailey impressed during training camp and the preseason, and had a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Cardinals on Sunday.

You can follow all the Broncos roster moves here, as head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton continue making tough decisions while trimming their roster.

Training Camp 2024

Damarri Mathis...

Jake Shapiro

The Broncos will be without Damarri Mathis to start the season

Damarri Mathis went down after just two plays in Sunday's preseason finale for the Denver Broncos and the injury will cost him at least four regular-season games

40 minutes ago

Samaje Perine Broncos running back room...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos make first big decision in their running back room

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the Broncos don't have Samaje Perine in their plans moving forward in the running back room

22 hours ago

Tim Patrick...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Broncos will make surprising move, ditch veteran WR

The Denver Broncos' first big move in their wide receiver is surprising, the team will move on from longtime offensive weapon Tim Patrick

23 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos QBs...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton sounds like all three QBs will stay after preseason win

"I think I've told you already I see the three of them making it," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said about his three QBs after a 38-12 win

2 days ago

Zach Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos will focus on Zach Wilson at QB in final preseason game

Jarrett Stidham will start another preseason game for the Denver Broncos but it's just like the last time he got the first snap

4 days ago

Peyton Manning...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Manning reacts to Bo Nix being Broncos starting QB

While the Broncos were busy naming Bo Nix their starter, miles away their two best QBs were golfing, here's what Peyton Manning said

5 days ago

The Broncos make a bit of a surprise cut at inside linebacker