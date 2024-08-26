Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham found different things Sunday

DENVER — Bo Nix watched from the sideline Sunday. Sean Payton looked on, wearing sunglasses.

And after one possession, the day belonged to Zach Wilson. For all intents and purposes in Sunday’s preseason finale, Wilson — whose 33 career starts towers over the combined total of Nix and Jarrett Stidham — has plenty of tape.

One preseason finale with a team resting 30 players on its active roster and against an Arizona Cardinals side also sitting its first-teamers isn’t going to move any needles on the surface.

But as Wilson settled down, overcame a heavy pass rush and found himself with his longest hitch yet running Sean Payton’s offense, he found his rhythm.

And as he admitted — that’s not something that happened very often during his three seasons with the Jets, campaigns that saw him go to savior to scapegoat in what seemed like a New York minute.

“I can’t think of many games in my career where it’s been able to feel like we’re getting into a rhythm,” he said.

Sunday, he found it. And part of it was operating the offense with confidence that came with the belief of knowing that if they couldn’t move the ball this time, they’d get it going later.

“Even if you go three-and-out or get stopped here and there, it’s like, ‘We’re going to put something together on the next drive,'” Wilson said. “It feels good to feel that as an offense; one bad play happens and you expect something good to happen on the next one.”

The Broncos punted four times during Wilson’s eight series. But just once in those four possessions that ended in a punt did they go three-and-out.

And Wilson led the offense to scores on the subsequent drive after each punt: three touchdowns and a field goal. And none of the possessions were short-field gimmes; each covered at least 59 yards.

Zach Wilson’s final pass of the day was a 46-yard strike touchdown to Brandon Johnson, a well-placed deep pass just beyond a defender’s reach. He threw missiles around the field.

“Look, he made some impressive throws,” Payton said. “The shot play in the hole to Brandon.

“He has got a live arm down the field. I thought he threw it away when it was not there. There were a couple sacks, but overall, we moved the ball.”

But Wilson also did so with good process. Which — as one knows — is something Payton prizes, and was lacking with the previous quarterback surnamed Wilson who guided the offense for 15 games last year.

“You are trying to measure how the offense is doing when he is in there,” Payton said. “We had plenty of time on the play clock, enough time to get in and out of plays if we need be.”

ROOM FOR ALL THREE, INCLUDING ZACH WILSON

Sean Payton made it clear after the contest that his intention was to keep all three quarterbacks. Salary-cap concerns — specifically the difference in salaries and the fact that the Broncos could save $5 million in cap space by cutting Jarrett Stidham or $6 million by trading him — were not a concern to the coach.

But to be certain, both quarterbacks appeared to rest in different spots when it came to the ascension of Bo Nix to the starting role.

Zach Wilson was effectively eliminated from the competition early in training camp, when Payton removed him from the rotation onto the first team when the team went into full pads. So, he’s had weeks to process the notion that he would start the season somewhere on the bench.

Zach Wilson, on Bo Nix being named the starting QB: “Yeah, I was excited for him. I mean, I don’t think it was a surprise too much, obviously. Right? I think he’s had a great camp … I’m excited to see what he can do and I think he’s ready for it.” pic.twitter.com/zSRuaO9ZKz — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 26, 2024

“Yeah, I was excited for him. I mean, I don’t think it was a surprise too much, obviously. Right?” Wilson said.

“I think he’s had a great camp. I told him I’m excited for him, for this opportunity. I really believe that they’re putting him in a good situation.”

That starts with the scheme and includes the offensive coaches, whose names Wilson quickly rattled off when he talked about Nix.

“They do a great job, and then Bo has just continued to keep getting better,” Wilson said. “So, I’m excited to see what he can do and I think he’s ready for it.”

But Stidham was in a different place. He received half of the first-team repetitions, right up through the Aug. 16 joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. Perhaps he, too, could see the writing on the wall. But this summer represented probably his best chance to become an NFL starter, and day by day, it slipped away.

“I mean, first of all, obviously, I was very disappointed,” he said. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have zero doubts about that. And, it just didn’t shake out my way.

“But I know what kind of player I am, kind of person I am. And like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be.”

Jarrett Stidham said he was “very disappointed” when he heard he lost the QB derby to Bo Nix. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have zero doubts about that. And, it just didn’t shake out my way. But I know what kind of player I am, kind of person I am.” pic.twitter.com/Xpwq3z9Evw — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 26, 2024

And then once more, for emphasis …

“And, yeah, like I said,” he continued, “I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

It’s not that Stidham won’t handle the situation well in time. But that response in the Broncos locker room early Sunday evening represented a man still lamenting his opportunity lost.

Stidham got one series Sunday, and he guided the Broncos to a touchdown. He stared down a fourth-down pass rush for a completion to keep the possession alive. He did what he needed to do.

But after losing out on the No. 1 job to Nix on the front end, now Wilson is charging hard from behind. And Wilson has something now that he didn’t always possess in three frustrating seasons with the Jets: confidence that comes from being in rhythm.