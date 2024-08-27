Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

The Broncos will be without Damarri Mathis to start the season

Aug 27, 2024, 1:19 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Damarri Mathis went down after just two plays in Sunday’s preseason finale for the Denver Broncos and the injury will cost him at least four regular-season games.

The third-year cornerback suffered a right ankle injury while making a tackle of Tony Jones Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals. Mathis went low to tackle Jones, assuming position to stop him. But as he prepared to make the tackle, Angelo Blackson pursued Jones from behind and collided with him. The collision knocked Jones into Mathis, and Blackosn’s weight came down on Jones, leading all of the weight to land on Mathis.

Mathis left on a cart and quickly was ruled out with a right ankle injury. Mike Klis from 9News reports on Tuesday, as roster cuts happen, that Denver will place the defensive back on short-term injured reserve.

Sean Payton was pretty positive about the injury postgame so hopefully, Denver will get Mathis back sooner rather than later. The defender had been in a competition to be the Broncos’ No. 2 cornerback opposite Pat Surtain II. Second-year cornerback Riley Moss won the competition and the injury was just well insult to injury for Mathis, who is still a rather important part of the Broncos.

