John Elway reacts to Bo Nix being Broncos first rookie starter since him

Aug 21, 2024, 2:56 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The quarterback news Broncos Country was waiting to hear just so happened to come out when Denver’s forever QB1 John Elway was out in public elsewhere in Colorado. The Hall of Famer was a participant in the BMW Pro-Am on Wednesday at Castle Pines alongside plenty of other local legends.

Sean Payton made Bo Nix the starting quarterback for the 2024 Denver Broncos, making it the first time a rookie is taking the first snap of the season since Elway. Nix was one of three players gunning for the gig. Journeyman Jarett Stidham got the start in the first preseason game but only got a few reps before handing over the keys to Nix, who played with the first team as well. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson got some time against the Colts at the end with the Broncos backups. Stidham started at the end of last season for the Broncos while Denver traded for the former first-rounder Wilson this offseason after a few bad years as the Jets starter. Nix excelled in the second week of the preseason as the starter against the Packers last Sunday.

And it should come as no real surprise that Nix seems ready for a rookie. The 24-year-old was taken is coming off a Heisman-nominated final year for the Oregon Ducks. Nix was a five-year starter in college for the Ducks and Auburn Tigers, finishing his school time as the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 last fall. Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last fall. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.

The Broncos went 9-7 in Elway’s rookie season back in 1983 where the quarterback started 10 games. He actually was relieved by Steve DeBerg, who led the team to a comeback in the opener. DeBerg was named the starter midseason but a shoulder injury brought Elway back under center. Denver fans will hope Stidham won’t have to make like DeBerg come Week 1 in Seattle.

“Obviously, that’s great to share with such a great player as John Elway,” Nix said of being the first rookie starter since the legend. “… You just want to go out there and get the first win, ultimately compete at a high level and give your team the best chance to win.”

Elway threw for just 1,663 yards and seven touchdowns to 14 interceptions in his first season. But hey, even Peyton Manning struggled with picks as a rookie. It wasn’t until his third and fourth seasons after turning 25 that Elway really became Elway.

Nix might be off to a better start though so far. In his first two preseason games, Nix’s 116.7 passer rating is second among all QBs this preseason. He’s thrown for 205 yards, connecting on 23 of his 30 tosses with two touchdowns to boot.

Payton did say this does not guarantee the job to Nix for all 17 games, so maybe there will be ups and downs like Elway

