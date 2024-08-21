Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Sean Payton finally makes the announcement Broncos fans have awaited

Aug 21, 2024, 12:22 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have a starting quarterback for the 2024 season, as Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that rookie Bo Nix will be the No. 1 guy this fall.

Nix was one of three players gunning for the gig. Journeyman Jarett Stidham got the start in the first preseason game but only got a few reps before handing over the keys to Nix, who even played with the first team. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson got some time against the Colts at the end with the Broncos backups. Stidham started at the end of last season for the Broncos while Denver traded for the former first0rounder Wilson this offseason after a few bad years as the Jets starter.

“Just speaking with George (Paton) and Greg (Penner) and understanding that you oftentimes these things take care of themselves, but we’re not in a hurry to arrive at those type of decisions,” Payton said while announcing the choice. “I think it’s important, relative to the team, that we handle it that way. He’s been outstanding. Obviously, there’s a ton of room for growth. There’s a lot of things that he needs to work on. I’ve already spoken with, with all three of those guys. They will be a great resource for him (Nix,) as well as Zach. We made some really good decisions, and we’re going to have a chance to see them unfold as the season goes on.”

Nix, 24, was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Denver. He is coming off a Heisman-nominated final year for the Oregon Ducks. Nix was a five-year starter in college for the Ducks and Auburn Tigers, finishing his school time as the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 last fall. Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last fall. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.

“I think there is a maturity level to him that maybe is different than a lot of rookies,” Payton said. “That is kind of part of this COVID segment of football where it’s unusual because of what happened during COVID and so you do feel a maturity level in handling the media. That experience with things, you do feel that with this player.

In his first two preseason games, Nix’s 116.7 passer rating is second among all QBs this preseason. He’s thrown for 205 yards, connecting on 23 of his 30 tosses with two touchdowns to boot.

Payton did say this does not guarantee the job to Nix for all 17 games.

