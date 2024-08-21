Peyton Manning hits “one of us” drive off first tee at BMW Pro-Am

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning is playing in the BMW Championship Pro-Am at Castle Pines on Wednesday.

Manning has 104.3 The Fan’s Brandon Stokley caddying for him, and is paired with PGA pros Wyndham Clark and Adam Hadwin.

It’s a cool event that features professionals playing with celebrities. Also spotted on the range on Wednesday morning were Broncos legend John Elway and Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

But Manning stole the show as always, after his drive on the first tee went awry. Manning handled it with typical grace and humor, but his drive was a rough one.

The gallery broke out in a hilarious chant after, proving Manning is indeed “one of us” every once in a while.

Yup, we've all been there Peyton…. Manning with a rough start to the @BMWchamps Pro AM #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/qLlo4fpROQ — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) August 21, 2024

"One of us!!!" 😂 Peyton Manning tops his opening tee shot of the @BMWchamps Pro-Am and the hometown crowd loves it ⛳ #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/NZyzR8Ykom — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) August 21, 2024

Manning gives Stokley a high-five while another fan yells “he’s human.” One report says the drive went about 15 yards.

It’s a light and fun moment, and a perfect way to kick off the day. Manning will likely turn it around, especially with Stokley on the bag.