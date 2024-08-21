Here’s how Bo Nix reacted to being named the Broncos starting QB

The news is finally official, as Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix has been named the starting QB for the 2024 season.

Head coach Sean Payton announced that after practice on Wednesday, something that many felt was inevitable, but now the speculation is over.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft, met with the media to discuss the honor. He stayed even-keeled like he has throughout training camp and the preseason, but was obviously still excited.

“It was really cool. It’s not every day you get that news. But obviously as a room we’ve been working hard and putting a lot of good things on film. A lot of good things on the practice field. To get that news is obviously a great, great thing. I’m super excited and ready to get back to work again,” Nix said.

While the middle of the answer praises the room and his fellow QBs Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, it’s clear that Nix won the competition.

As for how Payton delivered the news to Nix this morning, it was pretty business like.

“Yeah he walked up, said he’s going to tell you guys this afternoon, let’s have a good practice,” Nix said with a smile.

And now that he will officially start Sept. 8 in Seattle against the Seahawks, Nix was asked when he knew that could be the case. Essentially, how comfortable he’s been feeling as training camp and the preseason went on.

“There’s still things I’m trying to gain comfort in, other things I felt comfortable with that started early. I don’t think as a quarterback you ever feel ultimately extremely comfortable because there’s always a defense that you’re having to against,” Nix said.

That defense will be the Seahawks in Week 1. While Nix has torn up the Colts and Packers in the preseason, that test will be the real deal.

Nix sounds like he’s ready, and excited to finally be the starter.