Bo Nix stakes further claim to Broncos starting job

Aug 18, 2024, 7:39 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — If not for a Lucas Krull fumble last week, Bo Nix might have led the Denver Broncos to scores on all of the drives he led over the first two weeks of the preseason.

Instead, the Broncos’ first-round pick will have to settle for guiding the Broncos to three touchdowns and three field goals in seven series over the last two weeks, including a field goal and a touchdown in two series to open Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

In two series of work with the first-team offense against the Packers’ No. 2 defense, Nix carved up the green and gold, completing all but one of his nine passes for 80 yards, capping the night with a 2-yard connection to Tim Patrick that extended the Broncos’ lead to 10-0.

The only hiccup for Nix came at the end of the first series, when he rolled left, kept his eyes downfield and located Javonte Williams in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown — but had it called back after being across the line of scrimmage. Denver settled for a field goal.

On the next series, Nix found himself backed up in first-and-20 after a Krull holding penalty. But he remained unruffled, scrambling for 10 yards around a Sutton block on first down, then hitting Sutton down the right flank for 23 yards to set up first-and-goal.

Nix hit Patrick two plays later for the score.

Over the course of two preseason games, the stat line of Bo Nix was as follows:

  • 23-of-30 passing (76.7 percent)
  • 205 yards
  • 6.83 yards per attempt
  • 2 touchdowns
  • 0 interceptions
  • 116.7 passer rating

It’s hard to imagine a better preseason for the Broncos’ ballyhooed first-round pick. And even though Sean Payton refused to tip his hand earlier this week, all roads appear to be leading the Broncos to Nix as their Week 1 starter — which would make him the first rookie quarterback to open a Broncos regular season since John Elway in 1983.

