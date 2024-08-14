Close
Sean Payton asked bluntly why Bo Nix hasn’t been named a starter

Aug 14, 2024, 4:42 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Many think Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix will be named the team’s starting QB sooner rather than later by head coach Sean Payton.

But that hasn’t happened yet.

Even though Payton gave Nix some of the most praise he’s given the rookie after practice on Wednesday, this is still a competition. At least on the surface. Neither Jarrett Stidham nor Zach Wilson has been officially ruled out to start Week 1 in Seattle.

After Nix dazzled against the Colts in the preseason opener, many are wondering what Payton is waiting for. And Broncos Country got a good answer from Payton on Wednesday, courtesy of Kay Adams.

Adams, the host of the “Up & Adams” show was at training camp, and had a 1-on-1 with Payton after his usual media duties. She asked the blunt questions, and here’s what Payton had to say.

“The band’s still playing, they have one more song to go, two more songs,” Payton said. “In other words, I’m not naming the starting cornerback between Riley (Moss) and (Damarri) Mathis. Meaning, I’m not doing that at these other positions with receiver… it would be different if you had made a decision with one position. I’m not ready to do it with all the positions.”

Payton’s logic makes sense. He has competition everywhere on this roster, so why name Nix the starter when he’s not ready to settle all the other position battles?

Still, Payton is high on Nix. And that’s easy to tell, given he let him throw 21 passes against the Colts and play five possessions. The Broncos scored on four of those.

“Look, he’s playing well. Now there are a few things in the game we’ve got to clean up, and I’m encouraged with how he’s playing,” Payton said.

Payton said the Broncos have a different philosophy from a team like the Bears, who named No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams their starter in the spring. Still, Nix being the guy should happen in the near future.

“The timeline is just going to be different. But we’re getting close. If you come back in the next week or two I think it might time up,” Payton told Adams.

So, there you have it. Sean Payton will likely name Bo Nix the starter before the calendar flips to September — if not sooner.

