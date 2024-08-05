CU Buffs enter 2024 season with top-rated transfer class

The Colorado Buffaloes may not have had the perfect offseason but it was one of the best in college football, according to Rivals. The recruiting news website rates the transfer class that Deion Sanders acquired as the best in the sport heading into the fall of 2024.

With the transfer portal closed and fall camp underway, the official ratings were tabulated. Colorado’s success came in part due to quantity, getting 41 transfer commits, which was at least 10 more than the next program. While there were no five-star additions, there were eight four-star players and 27 three-star players switched to the black and gold. All of their goals will be to provide more support and depth for stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Last year’s squad in Coach Prime’s first year proved to be a bit too top-heavy and faced major issues in dealing with injuries.

Now that the portal is officially closed, here is the top 10 transfer portal team rankings!👀 pic.twitter.com/frfDgXeCUP — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) August 4, 2024

This year’s transfer class is led by five four-star linemen, split with three on defense and two on offense. These areas were the chief criticism of Colorado’s squad even when healthy. Offensive line transfer Tyler Johnson from Houston is rated as the best get through the portal and second only to five-star freshman lineman Jordan Seaton as Prime’s best pick-up since Colorado last played. 24/7 Sports isn’t as high on Colorado’s overall transfer class, but still have it in the top 10—they believe there’s a tie for biggest addition between four-star defensive lineman Samuel Okunlola from Pitt and four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins from LSU.

Then the Heisman-hopeful Sanders got some more toys for Pat Shurmur’s offense, with the biggest additions being likely starting running back, four-star Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden. Then there are two new four-star wide receivers in addition to an absurd group Colorado had last year—getting LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard to Boulder. They’ll be joined by Hunter, Omarion Miller and Jimmy Horn Jr. who were major contributors last fall with just top target Xavier Weaver gone to the NFL.

Colorado did lose a player higher rated than any they gained, with Cormani McClain making a quick exit from Sanders’ team. Prime also suffered a blow in losing running back Dylan Edwards, who had a strong freshman campaign.

But picking up proven players like former Pac-12 defensive standout B.J. Green, and others at important positions like tight end Chamon Metayer and linebacker Keaten Wade, likely make the Buffs stronger and more whole in Deion Sanders’ second year leading CU.