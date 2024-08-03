Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic has wildly efficient game, leads Serbia to medal round

Aug 3, 2024, 3:58 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has Serbia in the medal round at the Paris Olympics.

Jokic and his teammates defeated South Sudan by a score of 96-85 on Saturday, securing their spot in the quarterfinals. Serbia finished 2-1 in group play and will face Australia in the elimination round.

The full eight-team bracket was also released, outlining Serbia’s path to a medal. Unfortunately, they’re on the same side of the bracket as Team USA. Those two will meet in the semifinals, should both teams get there. Jokic did his part in a loss to the United States earlier in the Olympics, but Serbia struggled mightily with him on the bench in a 26-point loss.

As for the game against South Sudan, Jokic was his usual efficient self. He finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes.

Jokic continues to prove he’s the best player on Earth, doing it on the international stage. He made history against Puerto Rico earlier this week, now handled South Sudan. He had 22 points on just nine attempts from the field, seven of which he made.

Next up for Serbia and Jokic is Australia, with a win there guaranteeing them a shot at the medal. Even if they lose to Team USA in a potential semi, they’d then play for the bronze.

It’s a treat to watch Jokic play for the Nuggets every year, but taking home some hardware for his country would also be special.

