Nikola Jokic has monster game, makes history in easy Serbia win

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had a vintage game on Wednesday for Team Serbia at the Paris Olympics.

After Jokic was one of the only bright spots in a loss to Team USA to start the basketball tournament over the weekend, he helped Serbia get in the win column in a big way.

Jokic went for a stat line Nuggets fans are very used to seeing, just missing out on a triple-double. Overall, Jokic finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in just 23 minutes. Serbia cruised to a 107-66 victory to move to 1-1 in the Olympics.

And Jokic made history in the process, as he tends to do.

Nikola Jokic (14 PTS, 15 REB, 9 AST) became the first player in the #Olympics history to combine for 10+ PTS, 15+ REB and 5+ AST 🃏#Paris2024 x #Basketball pic.twitter.com/KAroWgrZzZ — FIBA (@FIBA) July 31, 2024

Like he does all the time in the NBA, the stat keepers constantly have to come up with ways to say this is the only time something has ever been done. In this case, Jokic was the first player in Olympics history to combine for more than 10 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game.

It’s not even close that he’s the best player on Earth, and now he’s doing it on the international stage. And despite the setback to the United States in their first game, Serbia might still be the second best team in the tournament.

Jokic and Serbia will play again on Saturday against South Sudan, wrapping up group play. With a win in that game, they’ll be headed to the quarterfinals, eyeing a medal and perhaps a rematch with Team USA.